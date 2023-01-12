MONTICELLO – The defendant in a Piatt County murder case said he fired his gun at the victim because he was in fear for his life.
Jerome Schmidt, 19, of Springfield testified in his own trial Thursday, on the fourth day of the trial in Monticello. He told Judge Dana Rhoades, who is overseeing the bench trial, that he, co-defendant Blayton Cota, who is his brother, and a juvenile were out ‘hitting cars,’ in the early morning hours of Jan. 26, 2021.
The three stole two vehicles, including a pickup truck in Lovington because it had a full tank of gasoline. The three drove to Hammond and Cota entered the unlocked garage of Michael and Linda Brown. After entering, Schmidt testified that Cota said the garage had “lots of stuff.”
Schmidt told the court, that Cota was carrying a 9 mm gun, but he asked Schmidt to hold it as Cota rummaged through some cabinets. At that point, the deadbolt unlocked.
“I thought it was the cops, so I ran to a corner and put the gun under my left armpit,” Schmidt said. “I didn’t want to get shot.”
Cota then jumped over something and ran to the corner of the garage near Schmidt, he said.
The door then slammed shut, Schmidt heard Mike Brown cock his gun and the lights came on.
“He said what the (expletive) are you doing in my garage?” Schmidt said.
“Sir, we are just kids, don’t shoot,” Schmidt said he replied.
“He said ‘I don’t give a (expletive) you came in the wrong (expletive) garage,” Schmidt said “and he continued to walk toward me and my brother.”
Schmidt said he and his brother put their hands in the air.
“I was just scared and waiting for the cops,” Schmidt said. “I told him my mom had cancer and we were just trying to get money for chemo. Then he said ‘Put your hands in the air or I will shoot you.’”
Juvenile tries to escape
At that point, the juvenile, who had been hiding, made a noise, which distracted Brown, according to Schmidt’s testimony. Brown ordered the juvenile to join the other two in the corner. Cota then attempted to escape by running past Brown toward the door.
“Mr. Brown turned and shot at my brother,” Schmidt continued. “Because of my positioning, when he shot, I saw my brother go down and when he went down, and when he went down, he went out of my view. At the time, I thought my brother had been shot. Then (Brown) turned toward me and I thought he was going to kill me too, so I was in fear for my life.”
Still holding the gun, Schmidt made a decision.
“I pulled the gun from my armpit and shot,” he told the court. “I didn’t even know if the gun was cocked. I just pulled the trigger.”
After noticing Brown had fallen, Schmidt said he joined Cota and the juvenile in leaving the garage.
“He had shot at my brother and I was just trying to get out of harm’s way,” Schmidt said.
The three re-united outside and Schmidt asked his brother if he was okay. Cota told him that he had slid to avoid the shot, which went right past his head.
Schmidt testified that he was crying and scared. He said that Cota had started to vomit and then, the three re-entered the truck with Schmidt in the driver’s seat.
“I told my brother that we needed to wait for the cops to get here to see what was going to happen,” Schmidt said under oath. “He told me that I was trippin’.”
The juvenile also didn’t want to wait for the cops, Schmidt said. So, Schmidt called his mother, Jessica Cota, in Springfield.
“At first, I was hyperventilating, I was crying, I was breathing heavy,” he said. “After I got calmed down, I explained to her what just happened. I told her he had just shot my brother and I had to do it and I was sorry. Then she went on a rampage about how we were so (expletive) stupid and yada, yada, yada.”
Earlier, the juvenile testified that the three returned to Springfield and met with Jessica Cota.
Prior to Schmidt’s testimony, Jessica Cota took the stand. Cota is facing obstruction of justice charges in the case and is due in Sangamon County Court on Tuesday. She testified that Schmidt called her and told her that he “had to shoot someone.” She said that Schmidt explained that they were held at gunpoint on their knees and when Blayton Cota tried to escape “the man shot at him.”
“Jerome said I had to shoot him, I didn’t have a choice, I was begging for my life,” she testified. “We begged him to call the police but he wouldn’t. I’m sorry Mom, I had to.”
Cota invokes 5th Amendment
Blayton Coda, still in custody and awaiting his own trial, appeared in the courtroom but invoked his 5th Amendment rights and did not answer any questions. Instead, the defense played a portion of an interview he had with Eric Greenlee, a state police crime-scene investigator who became the lead detective on the case.
During the interview, Cota was reluctant to share much information about the incident, but eventually admitted that it was Schmidt who fired the gun because he feared for his life.
Closing arguments are scheduled for Friday morning. Rhoades will announce her decision Tuesday morning in Monticello.