MONTICELLO – One of three defendants in the murder of a Hammond man has waived his right to a jury trial and the case moved forward Monday with opening statements and testimony from three witnesses.
Jerome Schmidt, 18, is one of three people charged with the murder of Michael Brown, 64, of Hammond. Sill awaiting trial are Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City and a juvenile.
Approximately 30 jurors arrived for jury selection Monday, but after Judge Dana Rhoades gave preliminary instructions to the potential jurors, Public Defender George Vargas asked the judge for a meeting with prosecutors in her chambers. After a short meeting, Rhoades returned to the bench, released the jury and asked the remaining participants to return at 1:30 p.m.
When the trial resumed, Rhoades announced that Schmidt had waived his right to a jury trial, instead opting for a bench trial.
Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry told the court that the testimony would show that Michael Brown’s wife, Linda, received an alert from the home security system around 3 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2021. On an I-Pad, video confirmed that three people were walking around a shed on their property and peering into one of the garage windows.
She informed her husband, who was shot by the intruders after he went to investigate.
“Initially, it was a crime with no suspects,” Perry said. “Police interviewed many, many people in Hammond.”
The investigation was led by the Illinois State Police who used cell phone tower data to determine who was in the area at the time of the incident. That search helped narrow down their suspects to the three defendants.
“At the end of the testimony, you will have a complete picture that Mr. Brown was a victim of a shooting because he interrupted a burglary,” Perry said.
Vargas reserved his right to make an opening statement.
Widow testifies
The first witness called to the stand was Linda Brown, the victim’s wife. She testified that she was having trouble sleeping and received an alert on the I-Pad. After noticing three individuals, she informed her husband, Mike.
“He put on his glasses and hearing aid and got his gun,” she said. “I told him ‘Please, be careful.’”
She then heard several gunshots and someone say ‘We have to get (out of) here.’
She grabbed her phone and headed to the garage where she found Mike bleeding.
“He told me to call for help,” she said. “He told me that he was going to die. He said he couldn’t breathe.”
She grabbed a flannel shirt and tried to stop the bleeding, she told the court.
“But there were too many gunshots and too much blood.”
She held him until first responders arrived, but he died before they could save him, she said.
A neighbor, Mike Butler, testified that he heard the gunshots and looked out a bedroom window and saw one of the suspects run into a chain link fence on the property. He testified that he heard four or five shots in rapid fire.
Testimony will resume Tuesday morning.
Schmidt faces 45 to 85 years in prison if convicted.
A status hearing on Cota’s case is set for Jan. 23. The juvenile’s case is set for a status update on Feb. 21.