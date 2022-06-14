MONTICELLO –The trials for two men accused in the murder of a Hammond man have been delayed while they each look to hire their own lawyers.
At separate pre-trial hearings on June 6, Blayton Cota, 20, of Granite City and Jerome Schmidt, 18, of Springfield, told Judge Dana Rhoades they intend to hire their own attorneys.
Previously, Tara Grabarczyk had been appointed as a public defender to represent Cota. George Vargas was appointed to represent Schmidt.
Cota did not give any indication about who he was going to hire. Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry did not object to the delay.
Cota is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8 for a pre-trial hearing to provide an update on the hiring of a new attorney. A pre-trial hearing was also scheduled for Sept. 12 and the jury trial is now slated to start Oct. 3.
Rhoades said she had received correspondence from Schmidt with a request to hire his own attorney. She handed copies of the letter to the attorneys.
“I have visited with him at least 20 times in jail,” Vargas said.
When asked, Schmidt said his family was considering their options.
“But I think we are going to hire Brian King of Champaign,” he told the judge.
With no objection from the prosecutor, Rhoades granted another continuance, also scheduling an update on the status of the attorney search for Aug. 8 and pre-trials and jury trials for Sept. 12 and Oct. 3, respectively.
The two men and a third male, who prosecutors want to try as an adult, are accused of being involved in the fatal shooting of 64-year-old Michael Brown of Hammond, after being caught breaking into his garage at about 3 a.m. Jan. 26, 2021.
Earlier this year, both Grabarczyk and Vargas had been granted continuances because of the heavy amount of discovery material.