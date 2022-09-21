DELAND – The DeLand-Weldon School District will receive an extra $100,000 thanks to the Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax proceeds from the state.
“I received a revenue projection from the State of Illinois indicating that our Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax would be $220,000 and we had only $120,000 in the budget,” said Superintendent Jeff Holmes. “That’s a good thing. Now, that’s a projection, but I think it will be closer to the $220,000 than the $120,000.”
The board approved a $4.7 million budget last week.
Holmes said if the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm project is approved, the district will benefit.
“The first year of the project going on-line, we will get $1.13 million in tax revenue,” he said. “That does not have to go to any one particular thing. So, the education fund would get an additional $600,000 in additional revenue. Those are big numbers. After that, it gradually goes down a little each year.”
Holmes said they have 50-year agreements with the landowners.
“So the idea is that at some point, they will put the latest, greatest generators back up and just continue the process,” he said. “If it doesn’t, they have to return the land to the way in which they found it. They do have a decommissioning bond built into the project.”
Holmes attended the open house in Monticello hosted by Apex Energy two weeks ago.
The company has submitted its Special Use Permit application to the county and is awaiting public hearings before the county’s Zoning Board of Appeals.
“There is no deadline,” Holmes told the board. “The Piatt County Board can take as long as it wants to vote on approval. But (Apex officials) are hopeful that it will be by the first of the year. If it is by the first of the year, construction would start in the spring. It will take 10 to 12 months to complete it.”
Holmes also told the board that there will not be any wind towers located within a mile-and-a-half of the school.
“They had originally proposed that, but they took that one out,” he said.
In other action, Holmes said the district is still looking for a math and art teacher.
“If we find one, we will employ them,” he told the school board. “Until then, we will just go with the status quo. We do believe there might be some mid-year graduates available in a few months. We are trying to get the word out.”
The board also agreed to co-op with Blue Ridge in girls high school basketball.
“We asked for information on how many were interested and only four girls responded,” Holmes said. “As you know, you can’t have a team with only four, so we reached out to Blue Ridge and they we’re happy to have us.”
The district is also moving forward with a remodel of bathrooms in the building.
“We prioritized it with the high school bathrooms being the top priority, elementary was second and the middle school was third,” he said. “The last time we got a bid on this was two or three years ago and it came in at around $270,000. I anticipate it being over $300,000 now.”
Health-life-safety funds will be used to pay for the project.