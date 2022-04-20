DELAND – The DeLand-Weldon School District will explore the possibility of adding a third administrator to ease the workload of Superintendent Amanda Geary and middle and high school principal Matt Goldman.
“We sat, we talked and we thought about this,” Geary told the school board last week. “Do I still feel that there is enough work for a third administrator? Yes. I say that because we have so many teacher evaluations between the two of us. The behaviors or meeting with students on a regular basis has grown. Having another person available to go to athletic events and not just him and I, would be absolutely beneficial because that can be up to three nights a week.”
The duties of a third administrator have not yet been set, but Geary described the role as “fluid” to start with. She received a go-ahead from board members to post the position in-house to see who might be interested.
“I think discipline issues take up much of our time,” Goldman said. “I would say that 60 to 75% of the week is tied up with day-to-day discipline or socio-emotional situations, district-wide. Then there is lunchtime and recess supervision. If we are fully staffed, that is not an issue, but we are not. “
Administrators are currently supervising lunchtime, but not recess.
Goldman said a lot of projects he is responsible for, go unfinished because he gets called away on unexpected issues.
“There is a lot of ‘start-stop,’” he said. “If I get 90 minutes to work on something, I think I am rolling, but then some issue pops up and I never get back to what I was working on.”
The addition of a third administrator would benefit all district students, Goldman added.
“We need to develop more enrichment opportunities for high-achieving students,” he said. “I do feel like in my time here we have done a pretty good job of supporting students on the low end that need support, but I feel like I don’t have enough time to give to those students who are excelling and we have a lot. Frankly, I feel like they don’t get the same level of attention that they deserve and that is a personal mission of mine that I would like to improve. I feel like there is a large segment of the student population that is not getting served because of those daily issues.”
In the past, the district did employ three administrators, however, finances dictated that the district operate with two, board member Dean Bush said.
“The last thing you want is to be overwhelmed and frustrated because you are not getting done the things that you want to get done,” Bush said. “I also love your point about the kids that are excelling and not helping them as much. That is something we all are very much on board with.”
Geary said that a cost estimate on hiring a new administrator has not yet been determined.
“I think that would have to happen after interviews,” she said. “What I would like to do is open it up in-house because I think we will have some candidates from in-house and then go from there.”
Board member Josh Shofner also added his support.
“I think it is a good idea and conceptually, I am in favor of it,” he said. “I know (the administrators) spend way too much time on discipline and we all know how with everything that everybody has been through, those things take up more time. There are more regulations, more demands, more requirements, and more reviews. I don’t have the answer for exactly what it will look like, but I support it.”
Geary will post the position in-house and then follow up with the board after that.
In other business, the board learned that the school is still struggling with some maintenance work. Officials will seek bids on some masonry work and are still working to get some roof work completed satisfactorily.
Personnel moves
The board also approved several personnel moves, including hiring Abby Schwarzentraub as kindergarten teacher, approved the transfer of Brandi Arnold to Title I, approved the transfer of Megan Humer to first grade, hired Tiffany Dirksmeyer as High School FACS teacher, accepted Geary’s resignation as high school volleyball coach, hired Goldman as high school volleyball coach and hired Megan Pearson as high school volleyball assistant coach.