DELAND – The DeLand-Weldon School District has hired a third administrator.
On May 11, the board voted to hire Jill Collins, a third-grade teacher at the district as a kindergarten through fifth grade principal and assistant middle school and high school principal.
“Jill has been with our district for multiple years now,” said Superintendent Amanda Geary. “She has that elementary background which is going to be fantastic. She knows all of our students. She is visible already in our district and goes to a lot of activities and events. She acts as a mentor to many of our teachers now so she is going to be a real asset to us.”
Last month, the board discussed the possibility of hiring a third administrator to free up time for Geary and high school principal Matt Goldman.
Geary and Goldman cited examples of getting called away from their daily work on a daily basis to take care of issues that come up.
“Time is something that Mr. Goldman and I haven’t had because we are constantly getting called out of our office,” Geary said. “This will allow Jill and Mr. Goldman to be in the classrooms more often. We both stop by and say hello every day, but we need to go into the classrooms and see what is happening on a more regular basis.”
Geary said it will give the administrative staff additional time to evaluate the district’s curriculum.
“We are going to be able to really make sure we do a thorough look at all of the curriculum we are using, especially in our middle school and high school,” she added. “We do a good job of that with our elementary because our elementary teachers do a great job of communicating. That’s not to say that the middle school and high school teachers don’t, because they do. But we haven’t been able to dive deeply enough into those age groups and we are going to be able to do that now.”
Last month, Goldman said that more time needs to be spent on students who are in enrichment classes.
“We want to take a look, especially at the high school, and see what we can be offering differently or find ways to reach our students better,” Geary said. “We are very proud of our students who are doing so well and we want to look at ways we can improve their learning experience.”
Collins will start her new position July 1.