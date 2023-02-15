DELAND – Officials at DeLand-Weldon have offered a contract to one of the candidates hoping to be named the next superintendent of the district.
“The board offered a contract to the person and now we are just waiting to see whether or not he will accept,” Interim Superintendent Jeff Holmes said. “The next step is if he approves, we finalize a contract and the board will vote on that contract at the March meeting.”
The name of the candidate has not yet been released.
The Illinois Association of School Boards assisted the district with the search.
Holmes has worked as the interim superintendent since July of last year. He took over for Amanda Geary, who accepted the top job at Delavan.
Lunch issues
A meeting with students, DeLand-Weldon staff, and interested parents is planned for Feb. 23, with Aramark, which provides food service for the district.
“I know a lot of students are frustrated, as we are as well,” said junior and high school principal Matt Goldman. “They are getting pretty upset in the cafeteria itself and we understand that. We have emphasized to the students that if you want change, this is the meeting where we can work toward that. I am encouraging every student to give feedback.”
The quality of the lunches has been discussed at several school board meetings. In June 2022, which when a one-year contract with Aramark was renewed, board members expressed their concerns with the quality of food during the school year. At the time, Aramark assured the board that they were continuing to listen to concerns and continuing to improve their services at the school.
Board member Shannon Summers even suggested looking for other options. When the contract was put out for bid last year, Aramark was the only company that offered a bid.
“Maybe we can find cooks in our own community, like a retired grandmother or something that would be willing to help,” she said.
Bathroom remodel
The school board has selected Architectural Expressions, with offices in Champaign and Forsyth, to assist with a remodeling of the bathrooms in the elementary and high school buildings.
“This is for the design phase of the project,” Holmes said.
The design phase is estimated to cost about $30,000, Holmes said. The total cost of the project will be known once the bids are received.
Holmes said there is $1.8 million in the building fund and a $50,000 maintenance grant may also be available. Other grant money may also be available.