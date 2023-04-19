DELAND – Eight contractors expressed interest in the bathroom renovation and handicap ramp projects at the DeLand-Weldon School.
Last week, district officials hosted a pre-bid meeting with three of those contractors.
Previously, the board selected Architectural Expressions with offices in Champaign and Forsyth to assist with the design phase of the project. Bathrooms at the high school, middle school and elementary schools all need to be redone, said Superintendent Jeff Holmes. The total cost of the project will be known after the bids are received. The bids are due April 18. The bathroom project was considered approximately three years ago and the bids came in around $270,000. Holmes expects the project to be over $300,000 now but should be completed by Aug. 1
Holmes previously said there is $1.8 million in the building fund and a $50,000 maintenance grant may also be available to help fund the project.
Michael Tresnak, who will take over for Holmes as superintendent on July 1, was in attendance at last Wednesday’s board meeting and has been attending important meetings such as the meeting with the contractors.
“That is so he will be up to speed and ready to go on July 1,” Holmes said.
Holmes also reported that there was good news from an asbestos removal project.
Holmes expected bids to come in around $10,000, however Midwest Service Group, based in St. Peters, Mo., will be in the area over the summer and will do the job for $3,500.
Board member search
The district is searching for two new board members.
Two board members, Josh Shofner and Shannon Summers, chose not to run for re-election and their terms are set to expire in May. Board President Jamie Dunn and Jennifer Roos were both re-elected. The board will re-organize May 10.
“We will announce at that board meeting that we have two vacant seats,” Holmes said.
The board is made up of seven members, however, district by-laws allow for only two board members to come from the same voting district. For example, Dunn and Board Member Dean Bush live in the same district. Board member Paige Trimble and Roos also live in the same district.
The board will have 60 days from May 10 to fill those seats, which will expire in 2025.
Because Board Member Christy Knight lives in the Weldon voting district, only one of those seats can be filled by someone from that district.
Any interested candidates should send a letter to Holmes. The board may interview candidates or just appoint interested candidates.
Holmes has asked Shofner and Summers to stay on until the new board members are seated.