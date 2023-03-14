DELAND – A principal at Roanoke-Benson High School has been selected as the next superintendent at DeLand-Weldon.
The DeLand-Weldon School Board approved the hire of Michael Tresnak on Wednesday night, who will begin his duties July 1.
He will replace Jeff Holmes, who has filled in as interim superintendent since last July.
Tresnak has served as the Roanoke-Benson High School principal for the last 13 years.
“I’m very excited about this,” he said. “It’s a big move for me and my family. It’s a career move and I look forward to becoming a part of this community. DeLand-Weldon is well thought of and for me, it’s just a great move.”
Tresnak says he understands that the success of any district starts with the support of the board, followed closely by dedicated teachers and staff, the support of parents and finally ends with the commitment of the students.
Tresnak graduated from Herrin High School in 1987, and got his Bachelor of Science degree from Purdue in 1992. He received a Master’s in educational administration in 1997 and earned an educational specialist degree (2008) and doctor of education from Northern Illinois University in 2019.
He started his career as a math teacher at Moline High School and then moved to Ottawa Township High School. There, he was assistant principal, technology director, title grant writer and interim principal.
The Illinois Association of School Boards assisted the district with the search.
Holmes has worked as the interim superintendent since July of last year. He took over for Amanda Geary, who accepted the top job at Delavan.