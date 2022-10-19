DELAND – The Illinois Association of School Boards will assist the DeLand-Weldon School District in its upcoming search for a superintendent.
“The most important thing a school board does is hire a superintendent,” said Tim Buss, a consultant with the IASB who met with the DeLand-Weldon School Board last Wednesday.
In May, Amanda Geary accepted the superintendent’s position at Delavan. The district immediately hired Jeff Holmes, who also held the job on an interim basis between July 2015 and May 2017, prior to Geary’s promotion from principal.
After signing an agreement, with the IASB, Buss outlined the timeline for the search, setting a goal of March 8 for the hiring of the next superintendent who would take over next summer.
Last week, he posted the vacancy online on the IASB’s website.
Through Oct. 28, the IASB team, which consists of seven members, will gather information from an online survey from district residents on what characteristics they would like to see from the next superintendent. That survey is expected to be posted on the school’s website. On Nov. 9, Buss will inform the board of those results.
The deadline for applying for the position is set for Jan. 3. The IASB team will review those applications and discuss the status with the board.
The first round interviews with up to six candidates will be held in January and the second round of interviews with the top two or three candidates will be in February.
Stakeholders, such as a group of local residents, teachers and staff, and the board, will be able to interview the final two to three candidates.
“We will also do limited background searches on recommended candidates and make sure they are licensed to be a superintendent in Illinois,” Buss said. “The interviews with stakeholders is important because you want input from the community and your staff.”