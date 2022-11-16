DELAND – Deland-Weldon Interim Superintendent Jeff Holmes has some good news and bad news for property owners in the district.
Holmes said he intends to lower the overall tax rate for the school district. Last year, it was set at 4.2448 per $100 of assessed valuation. Holmes is proposing to lower it by four cents to 4.2063 per $100 of assessed valuation.
“But taxpayers taxes will still go up,” he said. “The reason why is because of an increase in the value of the property.”
Holmes told the school board last week that last year, the DeWitt County Equalized Assessed Valuation was reported to be at $32.9 million and the Piatt County EAV was $40.6 million.
The projected EAV for 2022 was $34.6 million for DeWitt County and $43.7 million for Piatt County.
“So the overall total aggregate increase to our levy is $4.3 million,” he said. “I am lowering the overall tax rate for the school district, but the reason taxes will go up is because of increases in the value of the property.”
He warned school board members that property owners might not understand that the district actually lowered its tax rate.
“They are going to blame the school district because that is the first thing people do,” he said. “But we can tell people that the school district lowered the tax rate by four cents and I know it is not a lot of money but the reason their taxes are increasing is because the value of their property increased.”
Superintendent search
The search for a new superintendent is continuing and a list of candidates will be known to the school board in January.
The Illinois Association of School Boards is assisting with the search. Last week, Tim Buss, a consultant with the IASB said the search team gained valuable information from an online survey in which school board members, faculty and staff, parents, and residents of the district all participated.
Buss said that 38 people had taken the survey and Buss said the surveys revealed that the most important trait for the new superintendent was that the new hire “acts with integrity, fairness and in an ethical manner.” Other traits necessary included “ensures the management of the organization operations and resources for a safe, efficient and effective learning environment,” “advocates, nurtures and sustains a school culture,” and “instructs student learning and staff professional goals.”
Applications are due by Jan. 3 and at the Jan. 11 school board meeting, Buss will provide the board with a list of candidates.
“We’re rolling,” Buss said. “We are keeping to our timeline and early next year, we will set up the interviews.”
The first round interviews with up to six candidates will be held in January and the second round of interviews with the top two or three candidates will be in February.
Stakeholders, such as a group of local residents, teachers and staff, and the board, will be able to interview the final two to three candidates.
In May, Amanda Geary accepted the superintendent’s position at Delavan. The district immediately hired Jeff Holmes, who also held the job on an interim basis between July 2015 and May 2017, prior to Geary’s promotion from principal.
Buss set a goal of March 8 for the hiring of the next superintendent who would take over next summer.
The board also approved the annual audit report from Kent Kull.
“There are no major issues or problems that we found,” Kull told the board.