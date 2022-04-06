DELAND – The Illinois Appellate Court ruled last week that evidence submitted by the Village of DeLand was sufficient to support a demolition order on a property in disrepair.
In May 2018, the Village filed a complaint for demolition of a house located at 305 S. Highway Ave. in DeLand, owned by Tamara Michael and David Teets. The complaint alleged that the house was in a dangerous and unsafe condition because it was “in an abandoned state of disrepair, dangerous or detrimental to life, safety and health because of lack of repairs, defects in the plumbing system, lighting and ventilation and beset with garbage and debris and other materials.”
The complaint further alleged that the defendants, despite having received a “notice of violation of dangerous and unsafe building.” failed to remediate the situation.
In October 2019, the Village moved for summary judgement, and in support, attached an affidavit from Todd Benting, the president of the Village and the owner of Triple AAA Home Repairs.
According to documents filed with the court, for the past 15 years, Benting’s occupation involved home repair, home teardowns, and “foreclosure rehabs.” Additionally, he was trained to recognize black mold, structural instability, and to “give opinions on the cost and work needed to perform foreclosure rehabs.”
Benting wrote in his affidavit that he was qualified to “determine whether a house is unfit for human or animal habitation and whether it presents a risk to the community.” He then described his observations of the house from June 22, 2019, and opined that, based on his experience as a contractor, the structure was a “hazard to the animals and residents of the Village” and was “not able to be rehabilitated due to the presence of black mold, fecal matter, and collapsing walls, foundation and ceiling.”
Benting sent photographs of the house’s interior and exterior. The photographs showed collapsed ceilings and walls, poorly secured tarps covering holes in the roof, knee-deep garbage and refuse throughout the house, a mishmash of filth-covered appliances and furniture, what appeared to be patches of black mold, a porch missing wood planks, boarded up broken windows, and general dilapidation of the structure, according to court documents.
In January 2020, Teets, represented by counsel, filed his response, alleging the photographs and Benting’s characterization of the property were incorrect. Teets asserted that the house was not a “danger to life, safety, and health” because it had been repaired (and would continue to be repaired to habitable condition). Accordingly, Teets argued there were significant issues of material fact.
In support of his opposition to the motion for summary judgment, Teets attached an email from Aaron Borden, Michael’s “retained” contractor, that Borden wrote in December 2019.
Regarding the house, Borden wrote that he had repaired and secured parts of the porch and would continue cleaning the property. Teets also attached “before and after” photographs that compared the Village’s photographs to those he took after repairing and cleaning parts of the house. The photographs depicted dirty rooms that were mostly free of garbage, a dumpster in the yard, and newly boarded up windows. Notably, the derelict appliances, ruined furniture, and collapsed ceilings, among other readily apparent damage and detritus, were still present. Additionally, Teets’s response in opposition included an affidavit from Michael, in which she swore that she would testify to her having retained Borden to restore the house to a habitable condition. Michael also said she paid $2,500 for roof repairs, purchased a dumpster to dispose of garbage, and retained Borden to repair the property to a habitable condition.
In January 2020, the trial court conducted a hearing on the motion for summary judgment. Teets’s lawyers argued that the new photographs demonstrated a “much improved” state of the house. Accordingly, counsel argued, the issue of whether the house was unfit was a matter of disputed fact precluding summary judgment.
When the trial court asked Michael if she had anything to add, she briefly stated that, if allowed, she would continue repairing the house and that the house had only recently become damaged because of “people breaking into the house to steal things.”
The Village argued that any changes to the house were merely cosmetic and major structural and health hazards remained that Michael and Teets did not allege were remedied.
After hearing arguments, the trial court found the Village’s affidavit “very clearly” showed no issue of material fact as to whether the house was “a menace to public safety.”
Accordingly, the court granted summary judgment in favor of the Village and ordered demolition of the house, finding the structure substantially beyond repair.
The court agreed that that Michael had removed much of the garbage from the
house’s interior, boarded up several of the windows, and did some minor roof repair, but concluded those were remedial steps that were nowhere near the major repairs necessary to bring the house to a habitable condition. The representations before the court at the hearing on the Village’s motion for summary judgment showed that from May 2018 to January 2020, Michael did little to repair the
house and had retained Aaron Borden to repair the property into a habitable condition” at the last minute—namely, the month before that hearing.
Essentially, wrote Justice Robert Steigmann, none of the Village’s allegations regarding the property were rebutted, and Michael did not present any evidence
contradicting the dangerous and unsafe state of the house. Accordingly, no genuine issue of material fact existed, and the Village was entitled to judgment.