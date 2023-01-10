MONTICELLO – A night of drinking alcohol, smoking weed and stealing cars led to the death of a Hammond man in January 2021, according to testimony offered by one of the defendants on the second day of the Piatt County murder trial for a Springfield man.
A juvenile who was also charged in the murder, told Judge Dana Rhoades he used to be friends with the defendant, Jerome Schmidt, who is facing murder charges in connection with the death of 64-year-old Michael Brown. The juvenile, now 17, accepted a plea deal in exchange for his testimony against Schmidt. The juvenile will plead guilty to residential burglary. Schmidt, waived his right to a jury trial in exchange for a bench trial in Monticello. Schmidt’s half-brother, Blayton Cota, remains in jail awaiting trial.
The juvenile told the court he had been friends with Schmidt since sixth or seventh grade. He met up with Schmidt on the night of Jan. 25, 2021 and Schmidt had told the juvenile they were going to go to a party. Instead, they met up with Cota, according to testimony from the juvenile. They got into a silver Prius and Schmidt was driving.
“He handed me a (ski) mask and gloves and told me to follow along,” the juvenile said.
They ended up leaving Springfield and court documents indicated they went to Lovington where they stole a pickup truck. They then ended up in Hammond, breaking into random garages and cars. They did not know any of their victims.
After entering Brown’s garage, Schmidt told the juvenile to turn on the lights. Before he could do that, Brown entered the garage with a .45 Glock and held Schmidt and Cota at gunpoint.
“He said ‘Who is in my garage and then I heard the door shut and a gun cock,’” the juvenile said.
After that, the juvenile said he crouched down and crawled under a truck, and Schmidt and Cota got down on their knees and then told him to come out because they had been caught.
“I came out and Jerome was trying to make up a story about needing money for his sister, I think it was chemo,” he said.
When Brown turned to face the juvenile, Cota ran, the juvenile said under oath. When Brown turned to look at Cota, the juvenile said he then took the opportunity to run.
“I heard two shots go off and then I froze up,” he said. Moments later, he heard a lot more gunshots. “I got to the wall and then I turned around and saw Jerome turn around and lower the gun and fire.”
Brown was pronounced dead at the scene a few hours later, dying of multiple gunshots.
The three returned to the stolen truck and headed back to Springfield. On the drive back, the juvenile said Cota sent a warning.
“Blayton told me that if I said anything, I would end up like the guy did,” the juvenile said.
“He shot at me”
The juvenile said that on the way home – at about 3:30 a.m., Schmidt called his mom, saying he had (messed) up.
“He shot at me,” the juvenile testified, repeating the words Schmidt allegedly said. “I had to.”
After returning to Springfield, they crashed the truck into some trees and headed back to Schmidt’s grandfather’s house.
They changed clothes and then returned to the home of a cousin of Schmidt.
Under cross examination, the juvenile said “cloudy judgement” caused him not to call for help during the events of that night.
He also told the court that he didn’t think it was Schmidt who fired the first shot.
“Is it weird I don’t feel bad?”
Jerrod Day, who was formerly married to Schmidt and Cota’s mother, was among the people who met the group after they returned to Springfield on the night of the murder. Although Day said he wasn’t told directly about the incident, he later put the pieces together and called police to give them information about that night.
“Initially, I didn’t know, but I figured it out,” he said. “I contacted the police because it was a burden on my shoulders. My father is the same age as the guy who was murdered.”
Also, one statement that Schmidt made that night bothered him.
“Jerome said ‘Is it weird that I don’t feel bad?” Day said under oath.
Now separated from their mother and himself serving time on unrelated charges, Day admitted that he didn’t like their mom or Schmidt. He did not receive any help in his sentence for his testimony, according to prosecutors and Day himself.
Who fired first?
Earlier Tuesday, a crime scene investigator from the Illinois State Police testified that he found several 9 mm casings in a garage in Hammond after he was called to the scene on the morning of Jan. 26.
Robert Telford, a crime scene investigator with the Illinois State Police, said he was called to the residence and immediately asked for assistance from other investigators because of the magnitude of the crime scene.
“It took 12 hours to process,” he said.
The investigation found a medical mask, some footprints and several 9 mm shell casings at the scene. There were three cars in the garage and Telford said they appeared to have been rummaged through.
A .45 Glock at the scene belonged to Brown. It had 11 rounds left in the magazine with one left in the chamber. That type of gun holds 13 bullets.
“It appears to have been fired,” Telford said.
Also testifying for the prosecution, was Illinois State Police crime scene investigator Eric Greenlee. He was among the first to respond to the scene and eventually became the lead detective on the case.
The defense has hinted at a self-defense case, which was strengthened when public defender George Vargas asked about security footage which has the audio of the gunshots. “I believe it is possible that Mike Brown fired the first shot,” Greenlee said.
Prosecutors expect to wrap up the case Wednesday.