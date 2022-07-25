MONTICELLO – A familiar face is likely returning to the Monticello City Council.
Mayor Larry Stoner will ask the city council tonight (Monday) to confirm Ian Clark as a replacement for Pam Harlan, who resigned from her Ward 3 seat July 11 because she is moving out of town.
The appointment is on the July 25 city council agenda, which is scheduled after the Piatt County Journal-Republican goes to press. Details of that meeting will appear in the Aug. 3 edition.
Clark, 44, was appointed to the Ward 3 seat in August of 2017, to fill the position vacated by the death of Lyle Murdock. In December 2018, he did not file papers to run for re-election during the spring of 2019.
Clark has lived in Monticello since 2003.
The seat is up for re-election in April 2023.