MONTICELLO - With the chilly and snowy weather anticipated for this Thursday – Saturday, Callie McFarland, Director of Community Development in Monticello wanted to remind you of the City’s snow removal policy for downtown properties.
The City’s Public Works department will remove snow and ice as quickly as possible on all the public streets and alleyways, and public parking lots throughout a snow event. As you may have noticed, there aren’t many locations to stack the snow out of the way in downtown, so the practice is to temporarily pile the snow in strategic locations to promote safe travel, and then return to the area and remove the piles altogether once the streets are clear. Please be aware that critical roads must be a priority when planning for safe travel. We appreciate your patience throughout this process.
With any substantial winter event (2 inches of snow or more,) the City will remove the snow on the sidewalks one time after the substantial winter event, and apply ice melt. Please be advised, any sidewalk maintenance beyond this point is the responsibility of the business or building owner.
For most of the downtown, and where accessible by our equipment, the City will clear snow from the sidewalk about four feet wide, making it safely passable for pedestrians. It is the tenant’s/owner’s responsibility to clear their individual access into their respective spaces. Similar to sidewalks in front of a residence within city limits, the occupant may choose to remove the snow and ice on the sidewalk, without any enforceable action from the city.
However, it is always good practice to provide easy and safe access for patrons to your business and the downtown by making sure the sidewalk is clear of snow and ice. By removing the snow/ice on the sidewalk in front of your establishment, your liability does not increase nor decrease should an incident occur, as opposed to if you did nothing.
Be safe, stay warm, and reach out if you need anything.
Merry Christmas!
Callie McFarland, PCED
Director of Community Development
City of Monticello, Illinois