MONTICELLO – The Monticello School Board will consider the results of a feasibility study of the now-shuttered Lincoln Elementary School before deciding on its fate.
“We really need to focus on the future of the Lincoln School building and what the Lincoln School could potentially mean for us,” Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp told the school board last week.
The school board voted to officially close the school in December 2020. The last day of classes for students was in May of 2021. The school housed pre-K through first graders. Those grade levels are now at Washington Elementary.
The original, three-story portion of Lincoln Elementary was finished in 1911. Two-story additions were added on in 1928 and 1966, along with a one-floor addition in 1991. The ground floor area totals 34,500 square feet.
Following the closure of the school, the district put the property up for sale, but so far, there have been no bids, Clapp said.
The building, the green space surrounding it and the parking lot to the west – about five total acres, were advertised. The minimum bid was set at $400,000.
The YMCA has used it for its Y-Zone program and it is also used occasionally by police units for training. Last week, for instance, the Illinois State Police used the facility for training of an intruder inside of a school.
Clapp said that BLDD Architects, a Decatur architecture and design firm, will conduct the feasibility study.
One of the options, Clapp said, will be to tear down the entire facility, which he estimated would cost about $500,000. The cost of asbestos abatement would push the price tag close to $1 million, he added.
“But in the current state that we are in, as far as space at Washington, space at White Heath and the potential for growth in the district, it might make sense to start going down the path of what it might look like if we kept Lincoln School,” he said.
Clapp said the BLDD study will consider the option of tearing down the 1911 portion of the school.
“It is very difficult to maneuver as far as ADA (American Disabilities Act) accessibility goes,” Clapp said. “We will know if that is even possible and what that price tag will look like. If that is feasible, maybe we can start considering making Lincoln an early childhood learning center and potentially moving our pre-K program at Washington School into an updated version at Lincoln School.”
Clapp said the study will most likely take at least two months to complete.
“Depending on what that study tells us, it will determine our next steps,” he continued. “But we have to know if Lincoln School is an option for us to keep or does it make more sense to put it back out for sale or consider a different option for that space.”
Facilities update
Clapp said that the soccer and football fields have been turned over to the district by crews working on the new turf installation. Some final work still needs to be done on the football field, but Clapp said that physical education classes and other groups have been using the fields.
Work on the baseball and softball fields will begin once those seasons are over.
The board also approved several related to the facilities upgrade project.
They include:
Huisinga LLC ($45,000), Soccer Bleachers from Anthem Sports ($72,000), Scoreboard and sound system football field ($81,336) Soccer/Track Video Board ($133,000) from Nevco. Scoreboard and video board will be funded through advertisement and sponsorship funds.
Parking and traffic flow are being reviewed on the Washington and Middle School campuses. BLDD will be providing preliminary plans for additions at Washington Elementary and Monticello Middle School so that there are options to consider moving forward. With Sage Meadows and addition of Dancing Acres subdivision, there is potential for growth in future years.