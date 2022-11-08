MONTICELLO – The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has arrived in Piatt County.
The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois has partnered with a trio of Monticello-based sponsors: Koester Homes, Willow Tree Missions, and The Interact Club of Monticello High School, to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Monticello and Piatt County.
“I found out about it in Tennessee,” said Paul Spangler, pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. “I knew we had to bring this to Piatt County.”
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library has grown from Parton’s local Tennessee roots to an international program giving children the ability to receive a free book in the mail, each month, from birth to five years old. The United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois is in its second year providing the program to many of the counties they invest in, and today with the help of local sponsors, it is now available for the children of Piatt County.
“We are delighted to come alongside the United Way of Decatur & Mid-Illinois and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to bring books to young children in Piatt County,” Director of the Allerton Public Library District, Sherry Waldrep said. “Building early literacy skills through books, whether being exposed to, or read to, is vital to helping children become successful and lifelong readers. This program will give families the ability to build a collection of books in their own home.”
An official kick-off event of the debut of the program was held Friday morning at the Allerton Public Library in Monticello.
Each child will receive “The Little Engine That Could”, to start their collection.
The program is limited to the first 100 children that sign up. Officials will add more children to the program as sponsorship opportunities become available.
Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner read “The Little Engine That Could” to about a dozen children Friday at the kickoff event.
You can sponsor a child for $30 per year. This covers the cost of 12 books and shipping.
“We are super-excited to have this come to Piatt County,” said Aric Lee, resource development associate for the United Way of Decatur and Mid-Illinois. “We had 30 kids signed up before our kickoff event and expect to get to 100 soon.”
With more sponsors, more kids can be helped she said.
“We are hoping that we can add more sponsors and help more kids,” she said. “Even $30 helps because that sponsors one kid for a year. The families never have to pay for a book and we think that is a great thing.”
Any Piatt County resident is welcome to stop by the Allerton Library District for more information or visit the link at https://uwdecatur.org/DPIL to sign up online for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.