MONTICELLO - Dove Financial Assistance, a program of Dove, Inc., is opening its Piatt County Site to assist those seeking one-time financial assistance for an emergency need.
Due to the many restrictions of COVID, DFA was only doing no-contact support via email, calls and faxes. Dove will now be able to offer in-person site at the First Presbyterian Church, 214 S.Charter, Monticello.
The hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. on Oct., 12 and 26. For updates to the schedule and for more information, please check out Dove’s website at doveinc.org.
DFA is a joint effort of area religious organizations, grants and individuals to give monetary support to persons who have an emergency financial need. DFA provides a systematic way to verify a need and provides a central location for persons seeking assistance. Those seeking assistance fill out an application which is reviewed and decisions to requests we can grant are determined, up to $300.
Funds are distributed directly to the vendor. A person can be helped more than once, however, 366 days must pass before he or she may be granted assistance again.
Molly Tenuto, Program Director, also works with other service providers, making referrals and sharing other agency services with applicants.
DFA is also in DeWitt, Moultrie, Shelby and Macon County. DFA is also the distributor of the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program for Piatt, DeWitt, and Macon Counties.
The guidelines for this program can be found on the website.
The DFA contact information is 217. 433.7435, dfa@doveinc.org and Dove’s website, doveinc.org.