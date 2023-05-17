DELAND – Jamie Dunn has been re-elected as President of the DeLand-Weldon School Board.
Dunn was selected by unanimous vote at the district’s reorganizational meeting Wednesday. Paige Trimble was re-elected as Vice President. Christy Knight and Jennifer Roos will continue in their roles as Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.
Two school board members chose not to run for re-election, Josh Shofner and Shannon Summers. Summers has sent a letter requesting to be re-appointed and officials plan to consider that request along with others who seek the seat at the June meeting.
The board will continue to meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at the school.
Shofner says goodbye
Shofner, who attended DeLand-Weldon schools, had spent 19 years on the school board and was thanked by the board and Superintendent Jeff Holmes.
Shofner said he was inspired to serve on the board by present and past board members, including his parents.
He said he was proud of the capital projects he had been a part of and also proud that the district is in stronger financial shape than previous years.
“We’re far from perfect, but we’re still here,” he said. “I think that what this board has to consider in the future is what does survival look like and what does success look like and you have the discern between the two and figure out where you go from here.”
Bids approved
In other business, the board approved a bid of $393,630 to Sullivan Contractors to conduct work on the bathroom renovations and handicap ramp work to be completed over the summer.
Previously, the board selected Architectural Expressions with offices in Champaign and Forsyth to assist with the design phase of the project. Bathrooms at the high school, middle school and elementary schools all need to be redone, said Holmes.
Holmes previously said there is $1.8 million in the building fund and a $50,000 maintenance grant may also be available to help fund the project.
Holmes also reported positive news for the district’s finances.
“We have taken in $344,660 additional dollars due to interest rates in the money we have invested, and we have expended only $255,915 and so we are going to be about $90,000 on the good side,” he said.
The board will vote on an amended budget in June.