MONTICELLO — Longtime Allerton Park and Retreat Center volunteer Ed Bondurant of Champaign was presented with a volunteer lifetime achievement award at a celebration held on Nov. 3.
Bondurant has volunteered at the park since 1999, just a year after retiring as a Champaign Unit 4 math instructor. His specialty has been restoring the Allerton’s ceramic fu dog statues, many of which date back to 1932.
He has worked on most of the 22 fu dogs — some more than once — including some that, in his own words, “Humpty Dumpty condition.” In one case, it took pieces from three statues to get one complete fu dog.
Bondurant said it never gets boring.
“Each one of these is a different challenge. Some of them it’s just pieces that are off, some are just the base, some of them are in pieces,” the University of Illinois graduate said.
He also enjoys being at the park.
“There’s nothing better. You come out here, it’s interesting, it’s fun, you meet all these people out here and I continue my relationship with the University of Illinois, which for my life has been ongoing now for a lot of years, a lot of years.”
He is the first recipient of Allerton’s Volunteer Lifetime Achievement Award, which will now be given annually.
“It’s a great thing to see this kind of dedication in volunteers. Giving of your time and talents is really important, especially now,” said Director Derek Peterson. “I’m very thankful to all of our volunteers and looking forward to honoring volunteers every year with this type of award.”
His decades of restoration have taught him plenty, including the difference between a male and female fu dog.
“The females are looking over their right shoulder. The females are looking over their left shoulder,” he said.
More about Ed
Bondurant grew up in New York. In college he worked for a doctoral student in western Nevada, which drew him to the field of geology, and he earned a degree from the University of Illinois in that discipline in 1961.
After two years of military service, he moved to Chicago, then back to Champaign, where he earned his master’s degree in teaching and embarked on that 31-year career at Unit 4.
He and his wife, Marcia, still live in Champaign.
They have three grown children: Patricia, Laura and Tom.