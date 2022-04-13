MONTICELLO – Eight Piatt County Home and Community Education members attended the 98th Annual Illinois Association for Home and Community Education Conference at the Thelma Keller Convention Center and Holiday Inn in Effingham March 15, 16 and 17.
Those who attended included Carol Drayton, Frances Kurr, Evelyn Eads, Nora Hanaver, Nancy Carle, Martha Lynch, Kathleen Glenn and Miriam Seevers.
Through the years, the organization has changed with the current times, trends, and needs. They were first known as Home Bureau Federation, then Homemakers Extension Association, and today they are Home and Community Education.
Their goals are to educate members of their homes and communities, and to promote social and economic well-being in the homes and neighborhoods. They like to be know as their mother’s Home Bureau and much more.
IAHCE provides unique and inventive ideas for lessons that provide members the opportunity to learn current and relevant information. They strive to provide their state and county officers with important information that allows them to work, support, and promote the community in which they serve.
Frances Kurr, the International Director, presented the 2021 Education Award to Piatt County AHCE for its outstanding reporting on a country of study.
Two of the Piatt County AHCE members were recognized during this conference for their continual long-term membership in AHCE. Evelyn Eads received a rose and a certificate congratulating her for being a 50-year member.
Miriam Seevers received a rose to commemorate her 58-year membership.
Eight hand-crafted projects were showcased by Piatt County AHCE at the IAHCE Conference. They included Linda Swett (quilted table runner and cloth purse), Carolyn Kleven (cloth doll), Carol Kussart (mug rugs with table runner and quilt), Ginnie Reynolds (two Kumihimu Japanese necklaces), Martha Lynch (crochet afghan), and Carol Drayton (knitted hat). All of these projects were highlighted in the February Newsletter.
Two of the projects sent by Piatt County, received extra special recognition at this state conference. Martha Lynch received the top award for the category “Crocheted Afghan.” Carol Kussart received the top award for the category “Machine pieced and machine quilted quilt.” Carol’s quilt was also judged the “BEST OF SHOW.”
The members attending this year’s conference were able to choose from an abundance of lessons and workshops. These members are now taking all of this information back to their own communities to share with the local members who could not attend the conference.
Now that the 2022 IAHCE Conference has come to a close, the new IAHCE officers are already beginning the preparations for 2023.
Future lessons presented in Piatt County: In May, “Different Ways to Use Lemons, a package lesson by Janel Kassing, presented at the unit monthly meetings of Cerro Gordo and CMV.