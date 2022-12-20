MONTICELLO - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Piatt County, in effect from Thursday Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. to Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6 am. Blizzard conditions are possible with two to four inches of snow falling. High winds and severely cold temperatures are expected. First responders and road crews are preparing for the possibility of severe weather.
Continue to monitor the National Weather Service for weather updates and the Illinois Department of Transportation for road conditions. If you have to travel during the storm, please be prepared. The link below offers some winter driving tips.
National Weather Service: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=40.02509070000008&lon=-88.56851489999997#.Y6HtmnbMKM8
Illinois Department of Transportation Road Conditions: https://www.gettingaroundillinois.com/WinterConditions/index.html
Winter Driving Tips: