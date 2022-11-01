MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Emergency Management Agency is looking to cut money from the proposed new fiscal year budget after a “miscommunication” with state officials led local officials to believe more revenue was available.
EMA Director Rob Bross told the EMA Committee last week that he originally was given the impression that for all of the area that EMA uses, it can charge so much per square foot for a grant reimbursement back from the state. The total that Bross based his figure on resulted in $85,000. After he submitted the proposal, state officials awarded just over $21,000.
Pleas with the state went nowhere and Bross was forced to make changes to his budget. One of those cuts may include the assistant director of EMA.
“Do you still need an assistant?” asked Board and Committee Chairman Ray Spencer.
Monticello Police Chief John Carter currently works about four hours per week as assistant and helps when Bross is on vacation or unavailable.
Bross had requested $5,000 for the position for next year.
“I will work on adjusting a few things but I can make it work,” Bross said.
Bross is hoping to adjust the budget in order to save the position. One item likely to get cut is the county-wide alert system, Hyper Reach, which costs about $5,600 per year. County officials considered eliminating the system last year, but those discussions fell after the deadline to end the agreement with Hyper Reach.
Bross says he plans to get a decision from the committee on the system in the next few months.
Bross will continue to look for areas to cut and meet with the committee during the first week of November to finalize the decisions.
Other action
Bross announced that the public hearing for the county’s hazardous mitigation meeting has been set for Dec. 13. A committee which included officials from across Piatt County, began work in November 2021 to update the plan. The plan details the past severe weather events that have impacted the county and identifies mitigation projects and activities that can be taken before a severe weather event occurs to protect residents and critical services and infrastructure.
Projects identified by committee members will become part of the Piatt County All Hazards Mitigation Plan. The entire plan will be presented for public review and comment before it is submitted to the state and federal government for approval.
Bross also said he met with firefighting officials lasa month and is working on getting a smokehouse, a 40-foot pull-behind trailer that teaches kids about fire safety and how to get out of a burning house. With so many festivals and outdoor events scheduled for next year, it would be a good time to have one, he said.