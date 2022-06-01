MONTICELLO – Identifying projects and activities that can protect Piatt
County residents and property from natural and man-made hazards while maintaining vital services when severe weather hits, will be discussed 1:30 p.m. on June 14 at the Monticello Community Building, 201 N. State Street in Monticello.
Committee meetings are open to the public.
“Severe weather frequently damages buildings, crops, roads, and other critical infrastructure in this area,” said Piatt County EMA Director Rob Bross. “Since 1968, the county has been a part of six federal disaster declarations. In addition, there has been at least $11.8 million in verified property damages and $32.1 million in crop damages caused by natural hazard events in the county. Identifying preventative steps that can be taken to reduce the dollar damages as well as protect public health before a natural hazard event occurs is the goal of this planning process.”
This committee began work in November 2021 to update the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
“Other emergency plans are directed at responding after a storm or natural disaster strikes,” Bross added. “With this plan update, we will identify actions that can reduce damages caused by natural hazards for each participating jurisdiction before they occur. This plan also helps assure each participating jurisdiction is eligible to receive federal grant money for mitigation projects.”
The county and the municipalities of Atwood, Bement, Cisco, Hammond, Mansfield, and Monticello have been participating in the planning process, as well as Bement, CUSD #5, Blue Ridge CUSD #18, Cisco Fire Protection District (FPD), Mid-Piatt FPD, Monticello Fire and Rescue, Willow Branch Township, and the Piatt County Soil and Water Conservation District.
Building community safe rooms, acquiring flood prone properties, resolving drainage issues, retrofitting critical infrastructure to better withstand hazard events, purchasing back-up power supplies, and developing public information materials are a few of the more frequently encountered mitigation projects in Illinois.