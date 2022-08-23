MONTICELLO – Monticello Superintendent Adam Clapp says the start of the new school year has gone “extremely well.”
“It was a great start to the school year,” Clapp told the school board last week. “There is just a different energy than the last two years and I attribute that to Covid. We are not masked up and that is a positive thing. It’s great to see the students return and to see so many smiles and hugs and even a few tears, here and there. But the energy was great.”
Clapp said he visited every building on the first day of classes last Wednesday and said everything went as planned.
“The busing was very smooth,” he added. “Whenever there were issues, our team reacted very quickly and solved the problems.”
As of last Wednesday, there were 1,666 students enrolled in the district. Last year, the year ended with 1,623 students.
“It is up a bit and when you look at our class sizes this year, compared to our eight-year average, we are slightly up in each grade level,” Clapp said. “When you compare this year to last year, we are up 15 students in kindergarten. We had a larger number of first graders where we saw an increase of 20 students compared to last year.”
There were 475 students enrolled in the high school, Clapp said, which was a drop of five students from last year.
“It has trended down the past few years in the high school, but in a few years, we will be back up to over 500 students in the high school,” he added. “Over the last 50 years, we have averaged between 1,500 students in the district and 1,700 students. So, we expect some fluctuation in our enrollment, overall, but we continue to look at enrollment and class size. When class sizes start to become large, especially in the lower elementary grade levels, we will add a section to make sure that we are still offering small class sizes to our comparables.”
Clapp said he met with city officials to get their thoughts on future subdivisions and growth.
“We want to know the potential growth for our community so we can respond to that in the future,” he added.
Principal reports
New High School Principal Travis Courson said there were 14 new students in the high school this year, including four freshmen, six sophomores and four juniors. Also, four new staff members reported for work.
There were 206 students participating in fall sports, he said.
Amanda Ryder, the new principal at White Heath Elementary, said there were 265 students enrolled, including eight new students.
“We had a good start to the new year and it was truly a team effort,” she said.
“We had an awesome first day at Washington,” reported Principal Emily Weidner, who said there were 546 students registered.
“It was a smooth and fun day.”
Middle School Principal Mark Hughes said the first day at school also went well.
“The first day was awesome,” he reported. “It was the first day in three years I didn’t have a mask on during opening day and it makes for a fantastic day when you can see everybody smiling and laughing.”
Hughes said 57 students came out for cross country and after a week of practices, none had dropped out.
“There aren’t a lot of options for sixth-graders for fall sports, but it is really cool that we haven’t lost anybody,” he said.
School safety
Clapp said the district staff spent the day before school started in school safety training, specifically for an active shooter. Both Clapp and School Resource Officer Lindsey Bross are certified in ALICE training, which is the top active shooter training solution and preparedness education program.
The staff spent between 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. discussing active shooter situations and then participated in training scenarios in classrooms.
Clapp said the administrative staff is always looking at ways to make the school safer.
“We are constantly looking to see if we need more cameras and that everything is functional,” he said. “At this point, there are no recommendations.”
National sex education standards
There will be no changes in the way the district handles sex education, Clapp announced. The Illinois Learning Standards for Comprehensive Personal Health and Safety and Sexual Health Education provide districts that choose to teach these topics a medically accurate, evidence-informed, culturally responsive, and trauma-informed guide for age-appropriate instruction in all grades.
Sex education in Illinois is optional for districts to provide.
Parents can also opt their student out of instruction.
Most schools, including all other Piatt County schools, have decided against adopting the national sex education standards, which are organized into seven topic strands:
• Consent and Healthy Relationships
• Anatomy and Physiology
• Puberty and Adolescent Sexual Development
• Gender Identity and Expression
• Sexual Orientation and Identity
• Sexual Health
• Interpersonal Violence
“Monticello currently teaches personal health and safety that is developmentally and age appropriate at all grade levels,” Clapp said. “We are not making any changes to our instruction in response to the recently passed standards. Like we have done in the past, parents will continue to have the right to opt their children out of this instruction.”