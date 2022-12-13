MONTICELLO – The possibility of ice falling from a wind turbine onto a non-participating landowner’s home, is a once in every 64,000-years occurrence, said an expert testifying on behalf of the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County.
Jonathan Rogers, an expert in modeling and simulation of blade and ice throw fragments from turbines and CEO of Persimia, an environmental consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, testified on Tuesday, the seventh night of hearings by Apex Energy before the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals.
The wind farm company wrapped up its case the following night. On Thursday, the ninth night of hearings, supporters of the project, including several laborers, asked the ZBA to recommend the project, wrapping up arguments and testimony in favor of the wind farm. This week, opponents of the project get their turn.
Rogers said that the proposed wind turbines are installed with ice detection units and are designed to shut down when ice is detected.
“Even if Goose Creek did not use any mitigation measures – such as shutting the turbines down – the risks are still less than driving a car, doing household duties and flying on a commercial jet. You could die in a commercial airplane crash once in every 15,000 years, but your risk of getting hit by an ice fragment is even lower than that.”
Rogers said there was zero risk to ice falling on a property, and in case of a blade failure, studies have shown that blades don’t travel that far, either.
Safety and security
Jason Connelly, the health and safety manager for Apex, took the witness seat on Tuesday, and said rarely, are there fires on wind turbines.
If so, he said, there isn’t much that can be done except to make sure the fire doesn’t spread.
“You just have to let it burn itself out,” he said.
Fire departments will be notified, he said, and will stand by to make sure the fire doesn’t spread to any neighboring properties or crops.
“It is safer to let the fire burn and work with authorities to keep it from spreading,” he said.
Apex would be responsible for damage to any crops.
In case it would be necessary to shut a turbine down for any reason, including malfunction, Connelly said that the whole process would take only two or three minutes. There are two monitoring stations – one owned and operated by Apex – and a second owned and operated by Vestas, the wind turbine manufacturer. All turbines have monitors on them, and in case of a malfunction, are immediately shut down.
Drainage districts
Adam Carlson, project manager for Apex, said that the company is still working on agreements with drainage districts affected by the project.
Rivian agreement
Zach Dietmeier, senior manager of public affairs at Rivian in Normal, was the final witness for Apex, testifying on Wednesday night that Rivian had worked previously with Apex Energy. The wind farm company was hired to place a wind turbine on the property. Because of that relationship, the two came to a power purchase agreement for 50 megawatts of electricity from the wind farm.
Dietmeier testified that there is no direct, dedicated line from the proposed wind farm to the plant in Normal, but instead, Rivian would be purchasing electricity off of the grid that the wind farm would feed into.
Dietmeier denied knowing anything about what advantages might be gained through earning power credits through the deal.
The following night, , Scott Koziar, Vice President of Development for the Western Region, announced a similar deal had been signed with Cargill.
After Apex finished its case, Sarah Fox, a professor at Northern Illinois University in DeKalb who represented 14 clients who supported the wind farm, testified. Five lease-holders also testified in support of the project.
On Thursday, more supporters of the project, including several laborers, testified that the project would help the local economy.
Monticello resident David Ureno told the board he has been involved with renewable energy for the past 13 years and has traveled throughout the country, working on different projects in operations and maintenance.
“I bring quite a bit of knowledge and experience into this industry andI just really want to show support for this project,” he said. “I have not worked with Apex before, but I have worked with Vestas, the manufacturer of the wind turbines. One of the things I loved most about that company was the level of training the technicians receive. It is truly second to none. The primary focus is primarily safety. … There is a mantra that I like to live by and that is safety over production and I do know that they follow this philosophy.”
David Hepler, a member of the Logan County Board, testified that the addition of wind farms in Logan County has stimulated the county’s economy and there has been an increase in property values surrounding the wind farms.
“Wind, solar and really almost any significant projects are not without drawbacks or concerns,” he said. “As a longstanding county board member, I have enlisted the good and sincere people to discuss property values, health, wildlife issues, meteorology, impacts to farming and aesthetics. The job of a county board and individuals is to balance the individual impacts against the broad public benefits. In my opinion, the long-term support for public education, the millions of new dollars for our townships and roads, and support for our emergency response agencies, the upgrades to our park districts and the financial relief brought to thousands of our households in our community, has been the right investment of behalf of our people.”