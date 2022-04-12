TUSCALOOSA, ALA – A 2018 Monticello graduate and current senior at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala., is on a mission to raise money for children battling cancer.
Drew Potts serves on the executive board for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation, a nonprofit organization that helps to fight childhood cancer. During the past year, the group has raised nearly $200,000.
“It is a national organization but we have a chapter here on campus and my roommate and best friend since freshman year, Elise Randolph, got involved in it first,” she said. “She was doing all of these great things and hanging out with all of these great kids and when I saw her doing that, I realized what a great organization it is.”
The B+ Foundation is the largest provider of financial assistance to families of kids with cancer in the U.S. and a funder of critical childhood cancer research both nationwide and globally. Any donation the foundation receives helps lessen the financial burden on families of children with cancer so they can focus on their child’s health.
Donations also help fund critical, cutting-edge childhood cancer research, at world-class institutions nationwide, which is saving lives and definitively changing the landscape of childhood cancer treatment options.
Potts joined B+ last school year as a general member, and this year serves as the Co-Entertainment Director.
“After serving on the UA B+ Executive Board this year and becoming involved at a deeper level in this organization, I can see the tangible difference that we are making in the lives of these families every day,” she said. “I love the B+ Foundation because as soon as B+ gets the money that is being donated by people, it is turned around within a few weeks and given right back to children in need.”
Potts, a marketing major and honors student, plans to return to Monticello after she graduates next month. She has been interviewing for information technology sales positions.
“I have been looking at cyber security positions and I am hoping to move to Texas at the end of the summer,” she says.
But, she adds, it will be tough to leave Tuscaloosa.
“One of my favorite kids I’ve met through B+ is Avie, an 8-year old who was diagnosed with pre B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2019,” she said. “Last semester, we spent time with Avie around the holidays because she wanted to see me and my friend Elise, one more time before her last treatment session over winter break. This semester, we had the privilege to celebrate with her at her ‘No More Chemo’ party. Being able to celebrate moments like this with the B+ kids and their families has been one of the most fulfilling experiences I’ve had in college, and they are the reason we continue to do what we do.”
“The strength and courage that we have seen in these kids is truly inspiring, and I am honored to be serving them and their families in the hopes of making their fight with cancer even a tiny bit easier.
The seeds for this kind of devotion were planted in Monticello, she said.
“Really, I think it started with my family,” she explained. “My parents always instilled in me that no matter how much or how little you have, you always give back as much as you can. They showed me how fulfilling of an experience that could be.
“Once I got into middle school and high school, I got involved in a couple of organizations and I tried to give back as much as I could. Monticello is really good about that.
I have always admired that about our town. Everybody helps each other as much as possible.”
Although her educational career is coming to an end, she isn’t giving up on raising funds for The Andrew McDonough B+ Foundation until she leaves. Already, she says, her hometown has contributed.
“I am honestly so proud of everyone from Monticello. Monticello is one of the reasons that made me want to get so involved in college. I have reached out to some people in Monticello and I have gotten so many donations from Monticello residents and it just really makes me so happy and grateful to come from such a great town where even after high school, people still want to be involved and help in any way they can. I am just really proud of the town for everything.”
If you’d like to make a donation, please visit https://beposfdn.org/bpos_partpage.aspx?eventtag=ua2022&teamid=3665&partid=98476 and click the donate button. This is her personal fundraiser page that she uses to track her personal goal, but all of the money from individual Alabama students’ pages goes toward the overall club goal of $200,000. There, you will complete the online form and safely use your credit card or select to mail a check to make a donation. You will receive a receipt via email for tax purposes. (The B+ Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit, so all donations made are tax-deductible. Upon receiving the donation, we can issue a donation acknowledgement letter for your records.)