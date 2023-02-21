MONTICELLO – Thanks to a mild winter, the facility upgrades are ahead of schedule at Monticello High School.
Last year, the school board approved a $4.5 million upgrade to Monticello High School’s baseball, softball, soccer and football fields. That included the addition of new turf on all surfaces.
Much of the concrete work at the soccer field and football field has been completed, Superintendent Adam Clapp told the school board Wednesday.
The soil stabilization has started, Clapp said, which involves taking a cement-like mixture and spreading it into the soil, mixing it with water to give the turf a solid foundation.
Drainage installation at the soccer field is expected to begin the final week of February, he added.
“This is a really good sign that we are doing this in February,” Clapp said. “They didn’t give me an idea of how far ahead of schedule we are, but April 14 was the original completion date of the soccer field and that was with a historically bad winter, so I feel pretty good that the most important piece of the project is being done during wintertime.”
Clapp said the crews did run into some drainage issues, but that has since been solved.
A new drainage line will be installed underneath the track to connect the drainage from inside the track to an outside drainage pipe.
Middle school sidewalk
School officials are working with officials from the City of Monticello and Chris Basak, owner of the Pregame Sports Complex located next to the Monticello Middle School on a sidewalk that would connect the middle school to the front door of the fitness facility.
“It is a safety concern because there are a number of kids that walk from the middle school to Pregame Sports and some of those students walk through grass near a retention pond area or berm or others choose to walk along Monticello Road,” Clapp said.
“It’s a safety concern for us as well as the city.”
Proposed is a sidewalk that would connect the current sidewalk near the middle school to the front door of Pregame Sports.
“I think it is a great opportunity for a partnership between the city and the district as well as Pregame Sports,” he said. “We are still working through what that would look like as far as project costs. In the fall, the estimated materials for this project cost around $20,000.”
City officials including City Administrator Terry Summers and Planning and Development Director Jim Grabarczyk will figure the cost of labor. The preliminary idea is for the school district to cover the cost of materials and the city to provide the labor.
“I think it’s a win for the district and the city,” Clapp added.
If approved, the sidewalk would most likely be built in the late summer or early fall.
Roof replacement
The board approved a bid of $363,581 from the Henson Robinson Company from Springfield to replace the roof on the 1921 building at the high school. The project is scheduled to begin after Memorial Day when the spring semester has ended.
“This roof was last replaced in 1997 and usually you get a roof lasting 20 to 25 years,” Clapp said. “We have had some issues with leaks.”
The roof came with a 20-year warranty, said board consultant Art Sievers.
“Anything we get past 20 years is gravy,” he said. “The real reason they fail is when people walk on them because they have to service equipment like we have up there and that shortens the life of them.”
New lighting system
The board also approved a $297,450 bid with Musco Sports Lighting for a new lighting system for the football field.
“These will be 50-foot candles,” Clapp said. “The new technology with these is that not only do you have lights that shine down on the field of play, but you have lights that are maybe 25% up the pole and shine up so when the ball is flying through the air, you can see it. Sometimes with the old style lights, there were times when you couldn’t track the ball.”
Clapp said the system is state of the art and can even synch up with music to the lights for the school song or special events. Additionally, there will be added lighting to the parking lots as well.
Current light fixtures and the east poles will be re-purposed to the soccer/track complex.
Maggie Woodham was hired as the new principal at White Heath. She will replace Amanda Ryder, who will transfer to Washington School. That position is currently held by Emily Weidner who was named the Cerro Gordo suprintendent. The changes will take effect July 1.