MONTICELLO – When Chris Oberheim began his law enforcement career at the Decatur Police Department in 2000, he joined the law enforcement family.
As a result, his wife, Amber, became an instant member of that extended family. She is grateful for that family. Today, as the widow of a fallen police officer who died in the line of a duty a year ago, she still leans on that family, as well as her own family, for support.
Chris Oberheim, who lived in Monticello, died while responding to a domestic violence call while on patrol as a police officer in Champaign on May 19, 2021.
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and the week in which that date falls as Police Week.
Last week, Amber joined tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world, participating in a number of events to honor those, such as Chris, who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Peacemaker Project
Amber has been busy during the past year. She and her family started the Peacemaker Project 703, a foundation to support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.
On May 2, she co-hosted a roundtable discussion with area law enforcement officers, legislators and potential lawmakers in Decatur. On May 5, she was in Springfield at the State of Illinois’ annual police memorial ceremony.
“These next two weeks are going to be a challenge,” she said, on the day of the Springfield ceremony. “We have been doing a lot to advocate for our law enforcement family. But I think for these next two weeks, it is going to be more about us, and about Chris. I think the other family members will feel the same way. I am looking forward to connecting with them, supporting them and taking a step back and remembering what my husband was all about.”
The couple had four children, including adult daughters Hannah and Avery and twins Addison and Aubree.
“Spunky”
“We are five pretty spunky broads and our family tends to use inappropriate humor at strange times to get through,” Amber said. “We keep Chris’s legacy alive in our family by remembering him through those things. The hole he left in our hearts is huge. But we also know that he would tell us to pull up our big girl panties and get to work because there is a lot of work that needs to be done.”
Amber has spent several days at the Capitol in Springfield, advocating for police officer safety and public safety. During the state ceremony, Governor J.B. Pritzker, told a crowd of several hundred people, which included the Oberheim family, that the 11 officers honored that day, were among the finest men and women that Illinois has ever known.
After his speech, the Governor honored each family with a plaque.
Amber took the opportunity to give Pritzker a message, face to face.
“I told the Governor that while his words were noble, it’s time for action,” she said. “My expectation and my family’s expectation are that he is going to step up and start supporting my law enforcement family,” she said.