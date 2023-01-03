MONTICELLO – A grant for a new radio system that Piatt County officials feared would not come through, has been approved.
On Dec. 27, Congressman Rodney Davis announced that he has secured $607,000 in Community Project Funding for the 911 Radio Communication System Upgrade for the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department.
The purpose of the funding is to purchase radio transmitters, receivers, and radios for first responders within Piatt County. The project is designed to provide better coverage throughout the county while providing interoperability between all agencies.
The current system has a lot of dead areas where first responders have little to no radio service and cannot reach dispatch or other units to request assistance. In addition, there are different systems in place between services which limits the ability to communicate in times that may be critical.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang made the request last year, but in recent months, expressed concern that the grant might not be awarded. Davis was defeated in the November election.
In the summer of last year, Davis secured $215,000 for an emergency power system upgrade for the Piatt County Nursing Home.
In applying for the grant, Vogelzang wrote “This project is an appropriate use of taxpayer dollars because it will provide lifesaving communications for not only first responders but those they protect and serve. The current dead spots limit first responders’ ability to call for assistance.
This may be a deputy requesting additional units while trying to apprehend a violent criminal or trying to call for a Life Flight helicopter for an individual involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. Both examples have happened in Piatt County and the lack of good, clear radio coverage was an issue.
This new system will without a doubt protect lives by giving our first responders a communications network that is dependable throughout the entire county.”
In the Dec. 27 announcement, Davis announced that he has secured $20,308,790 in Community Project Funding (CPF) for 15 different communities through the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023.
The Fiscal Year 2023 spending bill passed both chambers of Congress this week and is expected to be signed into law by the President.
Community Project Funding also known as Congressionally Directed Spending was launched by Congress starting in Fiscal Year 2022. In that fiscal year bill, which became law in March of this year, Davis secured $11,582,659 in CPF for 10 projects which was the maximum a Member could request for FY22. Combining FY22 and FY23 Davis had a 100% success rate securing the 25 maximum Community Project Funding requests totaling $31,891,449. You can get more details on all of his requests on his website.
“As I conclude my service in Congress I am proud to be able to deliver one final time for the communities of the 13th District,” said Rep. Davis. “In 2022 I secured nearly $32 million for 25 community projects - a 100% success rate for all projects requested. These infrastructure, healthcare, workforce, and law enforcement investments will benefit Illinoisans for decades to come.
“I am also extremely proud of my team that worked tirelessly to serve our constituents since I took office in 2013. We were able to solve 11,668 cases for people who were at their wits end on where to turn when government was broken. We made Washington work for them.”
“Thank you to the people of Central and Southwestern Illinois who gave me the opportunity to serve in Congress. It has been the honor of a lifetime.”