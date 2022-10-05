Piatt FS recently donated $5,750 to each of the local FFA Chapters Monticello, Blue Ridge, and Cerro Gordo through matching programs at CoBank, GMK and GROWMARK. The FS System is made up of individual cooperative companies who are members of GROWMARK, Inc. and are licensed to use the FS Brand under membership agreements.
“We can’t thank Piatt FS, Growmark and CoBank enough for their generous donation to support continued agriculture education at MHS. Stay tuned for some exciting things to come,” said Monticello FFA Advisor Elizabeth Rost.
Cerro Gordo: A huge thank you to Piatt County Service Company for their generous donation to CG FFA! Funds from this donation will go towards promoting premier leadership, personal growth, and career success in our members!
Blue ridge: Thank you to Piatt County Service Company with CoBank and GMK for the incredible donation! Funds from this donation will be going to support our students as they grow as leaders in the FFA. We also have some projects and ways to amp up projects we already have with the help of these funds. Stay tuned to see what all we do! #sparkingsuccess