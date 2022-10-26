MONTICELLO – Adalyn Miller is only three years old, but she loves fire trucks. On Oct. 13, she and her family came from Champaign to the Monticello Fire Department Open House so she could sit behind the wheel of a Monticello Fire Department truck.
“She is from Georgia,” said her grandmother, Julie Corley of Champaign. “You can tell people that she came all the way from Georgia to sit in a fire truck in Monticello.”
Corley said Adalyn and her parents came to the event not only so Adalyn could sit in a fire truck, but also, to stress the importance of fire safety.
“They talk about fire safety at home and it’s an important thing.”
The open house was part of Fire Prevention Week and attracting kids to the event is no accident, said Monticello Fire Chief John Rupkey.
“We have been doing this open house for at least 25 years,” he said. “We have fire prevention give-aways for the kids and they get to sit in the trucks and meet firefighters so, everybody has a good time and we stress the importance of fire safety and prevention.”
The Monticello Fire Department hasn’t been called to a structure fire since February, but that doesn’t mean that the department isn’t kept busy.
“We usually have one fire or every other year and we are fortunate that we don’t have too many house fires here,” he said.
Yet, the department runs about 450 calls per year, responding to fire alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, vehicle accidents, and lift assists, among others.
“We are a big part of the community and we enjoy and appreciate that,” he said.
Mayor Larry Stoner was among the guests at the open house and agreed.
“It’s so nice that they have this and it’s great that they have so much interaction with the kids,” he said.
The department has 17 volunteers.
“We have been up to 20 and next year, I would like to get up to 22 at some point,” he said.
Department members meet at least three times a month for training exercises.
Knox Box
Rupkey said something new this year is the installation of Knox Boxes, which is a rapid access system that provides non-destructive emergency access to commercial and residential properties.
“It’s for especially business owners so they can put their key in a spot and if we get there before they do, we can get in without having to wait or tear something up,” he said. “Some residents have them, and it is especially good for those who are in walkers or wheelchairs.”
The Knox Box is a box where the owner can place a key. The fire department has a master key that can get into the box.
“Only we can unlock the box,” he said. “It’s pretty solid and safe.”
In order to get access to the system, owners must fill out an application.