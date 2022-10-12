The need is great, and participation is easy!
Back for the 18th year, the City of Monticello and Cub Scout Pack 122 have partnered together for the 18th annual city-wide food drive to help boost donation inventory for the Piatt County Ecumenical Food Pantry, Community Action Food Pantry, and A Small Hand Diaper Pantry.
Monticello City residents are asked to place non-perishable foods and toiletries in a white or yellow bag curbside by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Cub Scout Pack 122 and volunteers will pick up donations and deliver them to area food pantries.