MONTICELLO – An Apex-built wind farm in Ford County has been sold.
During cross examination during public hearings befor the Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals on the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm last week, the attorney for opponents of the project, asked Apex health and safety manager Jason Connelly about what happens to the established safety practices if a wind farm is sold.
Attorney Phil Leutkehans first asked Connelly if Apex still owned the Ford County wind farm.
“Not that I am aware of,” Connelly said.
“So in fact, within a year after building the Ford County wind farm, Apex sold it,” Leutkehans asked.
“So you wouldn’t know the safety practices of the new company, would you?” Leutkehans asked Connelly.
“No, I wouldn’t.” he responded.
On Thursday night, Scott Koziar, Vice President of Development for the Western Region, said that the wind farm has changed ownership twice.
Earlier this year, Ares Management Corp., headquartered in Los Angeles, acquired a majority stake in Apex Clean Energy. In May, Orsted agreed to acquire Ford County Wind from funds managed by Ares. Orsted is a Danish multinational power company based in Fredericia, Denmark. The 121-megawatt, 43-turbine wind farm was built in Sullivant Township.
“That Ford County project was the last project that we completed under a different business plan,” he said. “At the end of last year, we sold it to Ares, but as you can imagine, you can’t put hundreds of millions of dollars into these projects, and sometimes you need to sell off portions in order to move forward. At the end of last year, we were able to bring in a majority stakeholder in Ares.”
Koziar said that the business plan has changed.
“We will be owning and operating the projects.”
Koziar said that currently, Apex owns and operates two other wind farms.
“Goose Creek would be our third wind farm that we fully own and operate,” he added.