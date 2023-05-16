MONTICELLO – Four new members and two incumbents were sworn into a new-looking city council last week and officials explained a bizarre mix-up with the April 4 consolidated election ballot.
City Attorney Dan Bolin told the council that the issues were the result of redistricting of the city’s wards following the 2020 Census. On May 23, 2022, the council adopted an ordinance redistricting the city’s wards to come into compliance with state regulations.
Under the new ward map, there were two or more alderpersons with terms of office not expiring and residing in the same ward in Ward 1 and Ward 3.
“Therefore, as required by the Illinois Municipal Code, the City Clerk drew lots on May 23, 2022 to determine that Alderperson Mike Koon will be the holdover Alderperson for Ward 1 and Alderwoman Mary Vogt will serve as Alderperson At-Large; and Alderperson Wendall Brock will be the holdover for Alderperson for Ward 3 and Alderperson Rodney Burris will serve as Alderperson At-Large,” Bolin said.
“The new ward map also provided that no alderpersons with unexpired terms resided in Ward 2 and Ward 4, so two alderpersons were elected and will draw lots to determine which alderpersons in each ward shall hold office for a 4-year term or 2-year term.”
As a result of that drawing, John Diniz (Ward 2) and Tom Reed (Ward 4) will have four-year terms. Eric Broadrick (Ward 2) and Tom Pearcy (Ward 4) will have two-year terms.
All four, along with Ryan Woodham and Andrea Lively were sworn into office.
Koon questions lack of communication
Bolin further explained that the official ballot for the election was in error and by the time the mistake was realized, early voting had already started. In both Wards 2 and 4, the ballot instructed voters to vote for one candidate when there were actually two seats available.
“I just want to clarify that this was not an error by the county clerk, this was an error by the city,” Koon said. “If I am a voter and I see ‘vote for one,’ I would feel a little cheated that I only needed to vote for one when I could vote for two.”
Koon suggested allowing the person with the most votes to have the four-year term, but Mayor Larry Stoner explained that would be illegal.
“There are two ways to do this,” Stoner said. “Either the legal way or the illegal way and I am always going to go with the legal way.”
Koon also criticized the city for a lack of communication about the situation, saying he was frustrated that there was no announcement or clarification made about the issue.
Koon said he learned about the wrong ballot by talking with other voters and then, the county clerk’s office.
“There was no communication from the city that this had happened,” Koon said. “There should have been something sent out on social media or some correspondence. There was a lack of communication from city officials. There was no information from the city that this had occured.”
“I have no defense for that other than to say that in all of the years I have sat here, we have never discussed election results at city council and never sent out a communication,” Stoner said.
“Whoever is elected, is seated. There is no difference who is seated whether the ballot was correct or incorrect. The same persons would have been elected if the ballot was correct.”
Newcomers welcomed
Several council members welcomed the new members to the council and in doing so, Brock announced that he is most likely serving his last term, which is set to expire in 2025.
“I will probably cash it in in 2025,” he said. “So, if you know of anyone who is interested in sitting on the city council after that please let them know.”
City Administrator Terry Summers encouraged each new member to set up a time where they can get a tour of the city’s facilities and meet staff members.
“It’s an exciting time and I look forward to working with you,” he added.
Mayoral appointments
Stoner also re-appointed several local residents to boards and commissions. They included: Planning & Zoning Board – Mike Hawkins (five-year term); Historic Preservation Commission – Maurey Williamson (3-year term); Ted Bachman (3-year term); Fire and Police Commission – Barry Miller (3-year term expires); City Clerk – Jill Potts (2-year term); and Monticello Fire and Rescue Department – Cole Heuring, Firefighter; Ryan Kohler, Firefighter.