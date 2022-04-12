MONTICELLO – Piatt County officials hope to keep and improve a countywide mass alert system, but have to figure out how to pay for it first.
Since 2020, the county has been using Hyper-Reach, a mass notification system for governments to notify local residents of weather alerts, emergency or critical events and public safety notices.
The county has paid $5,300 per year for the service, but there is no line item in the current budget to pay for it.
The contact with the company expires April 17, EMA Director Rob Bross told the county’s EMA Committee last week.
“My biggest thing with Hyper-Reach is that we had originally planned to put this under the Covid-19 grant, because that way it allegedly could be covered 100%,” he said. “But it was never used once for Covid so we are unable to put it under a Covid grant.”
As of last week, there had been 1,430 people signed up for the alert sign-ups and 1,369 for the weather alerts.
“I don’t mind paying for it if we are going to use it,” Bross said. “Part of that would be getting more information out to the communities to try and get people to sign up for this.”
Bross estimated that about 8.5% of the county’s population are signed up, but warned that some of those people who have signed up may live out of the county and want to keep up on what is happening locally.
“I would like to see that number up to about 3,000 if not more,” he said. “But $5,300 is a lot to spend. I can try to recover some of this from our quarterly grant.”
The City of Monticello uses CivicReady to send emergency alerts and other notifications. Subscribers can register to receive emergency alerts and other notifications via phone call, text message and/or e-mail.
“There may be some Monticello residents not sign up for the county notification system if they already have it through the city,” said EMA committee member Gail Jones.
Bross said he would like to continue with it, but it would have to be coupled with an awareness campaign so more people would use it.
“It’s a good system to have, if we use it,” he said. “I hate to discount something when we really haven’t utilized it. I hate to throw it out when we really haven’t pushed it, when we really haven’t used it to its full capabilities.”
Jones agreed.
“I hate to give up on something that we haven’t really used which could be beneficial for everybody,” she said.
But because no money was budgeted for the upcoming year, Jones and County Board Chairman Ray Spencer voted to hold off on recommending paying for another year until Bross comes up with a plan on how to pay for the contract.
“I can’t spend money I don’t have,” Spencer said. “We are not opposed to the system. It’s a good thing. But I think we have to hold off until we have the money.”
The funds to pay for the system have come out of the county’s general fund the past two years.
Bross will continue to investigate grants in an effort to keep the system going.
Facebook issues
Bross said he would also like to use the county’s EMA Facebook page, which has been inactive since Sept 2020. Former director Mike Holmes was dismissed in January 2021 and did not leave the password.
“I have been riding off the Sheriff’s Facebook page for any alert I put out,” Bross said.
Facebook officials have not been able to help and the county’s IT experts were unable to gain access either.
“We may have to make a whole new Facebook page,” Bross said.