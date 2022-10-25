MONTICELLO – The search is on for a new director for Piattran, but last week, the Piatt County Board approved Tim Gadbury as the interim director until a permanent director is named.
Gadbury is currently the assistant director for Piattran, the Piatt County transportation service. On Oct. 12, the Piatt County Board fired director Jami Trybom, accusing her of taking unauthorized bonus pay.
Last week, the committee held a special meeting to discuss the open vacancy and move ahead with paperwork to secure state and federal grants.
But in order to do that, an interim director had to be in place. Committee Member Randy Shumard suggested Gadbury and another Committee Member, Jerry Edwards agreed.
“I think that makes as much sense as anything,” Edwards said.
Committee Chairman Todd Henricks said that he had already discussed the possibility with Gadbury. During the meeting, he formally asked Gadbury if he would accept the interim title if the full county board approves the recommendation.
“Absolutely,” Gadbury said. “With the help of(Finance Manager) Henry (Motsegood), we want to do whatever we have to do to keep the place running.”
Henricks said he visited the Piattran offices to make sure everything stays status quo.
“Piattran is not going to go anywhere else,” he said. “It’s up, it’s running and it’s functioning.”
Gadbury has been with Piattran for 11 years and has served under three previous directors.
“What a fantastic service we provide and people depend on us,” he said.
The committee met in executive session to discuss an increase in pay while Gadbury serves as the interim.
In a special meeting on Friday, the full board approved Gadbury’s appointment.
Position advertised
“We will eventually have to name or hire a full-time director,” Henricks said. “Right now, we have to advertise for it.”
The committee recommended posting the job in several places, including the IDOT website, Indeed, and the county’s website.
Applications are due by Nov. 30.
The Transportation Committee has a meeting scheduled for the following day and will review the applications at that time.
Board Chairman Ray Spencer also attended the meeting and questioned the committee about asking Trybom for restitution after an audit found she had accepted unauthorized bonus pay.
“I wonder if the board has considered asking the former director to repay the amount of at least $5,761,” he said. “Have you thought about that?”
Shumard said the committee couldn’t make a decision on such a request because it wasn’t on the agenda, but it might be something to ask Piatt County State’s Attorney Sarah Perry about.
Edwards though, suggested that since part of Trybom’s salary is paid by the Illinois Department of Transportation, that request may have to be made by IDOT officials.
“We will look to see where (the unauthorized bonus pay) came from and look into it,” said Henricks.
“Some of the money came from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and I don’t know how we would send that back,” Shumard said.