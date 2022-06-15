DELAND – With tears in her eyes and her voice full of emotion, DeLand-Weldon Superintendent Amanda Geary said goodbye to members of the DeLand-Weldon School Board last week.
“I just want to thank you all for taking a chance on me,” she said. “I’m not leaving with ill will, but instead with a heavy heart. It is what is best for me.”
Last month, Geary informed members of the board she had accepted the superintendent’s position at Delavan. She begins her duties on July 1.
“I love and respect every one of you, and you are very special,” she said. “This is not goodbye. This is a ‘See you later.’ Thank you for this opportunity. I have grown because of you. Thank you for believing in me.”
“She’s done a good job here,” said board member Dean Bush.
Last week, the board formally hired Jeff Holmes as the interim superintendent. Holmes previously held that position between July 2015 and May 2017, prior to Geary’s promotion from principal.
“Delavan is only 20 miles from my home (Mackinaw) and so I was looking at what is in the best interests for my family,” Geary said. “I drive 45 minutes every day. And this move presents new opportunities and new challenges.”
Geary said she wasn’t surprised she got emotional at the end of the board meeting, but knows that tougher goodbyes are coming.
“This whole staff and especially (middle and high school principal) Matt Goldman and (district bookkeeper and administrative assistant to the superintendent) Cheryl Jones, have been amazing,” she said. “We are just a small community here and it is a family feeling and that is what I love about it.”
Geary said she is grateful to the district for the opportunity to be superintendent.
“This is where I got my feet wet, and this is where I had my first challenges,” she said. “I grew not only as an administrator, but as a person. I forever will be grateful for that.”
Holmes, who spent 11 years as superintendent of the Clinton School District, had plans to retire in 2015.
“I never had a chance to retire,” Holmes said. “I came here right after Clinton for a year and then they hired another superintendent (Jeff Asmus), but that didn’t work out so they asked me back for another year. Then I went to the Lutheran School Association for a year. So, I have not really retired yet, but I am looking forward to working here again.”
Holmes said the familiarity with the district made the decision easy to return.
“A lot of caring people, great facilities and I mentored Amanda while I was here and I am proud of what she has done,” he said. “My goal is just to maintain and if they need me to take it to another level, I am willing to do that, too.”
Other business
In other business, the district approved a one-year contract with Aramark, the district’s food provider and discussed moving board meeting dates for the 2022-2023 year.