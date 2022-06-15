Katie Mesplay (pictured) and Grace Fuhrer have been selected by Craig-Reed Auxiliary #1181 at Cisco to attend Illini Girls State at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston June 19 to 25.
Girls State is a simulation based on Illinois government to provide citizenship training for girls who have just completed their junior year of high school.
Katie is the daughter of Mark and Rebecca Mesplay of Monticello.
She is a student at Monticello High School. Her school activities include cross country, soccer, and swim team. She is a member of marching band, jazz band, and symphonic band. She is treasurer of Pep Club and is a member of Spanish Club, National Honor Society, Lifesavers, Student Council, Student Advisory Group, and S.A.F.E. (Student Alliance for the Environment) Club. She belongs to St. Philomena Youth Group, plays piano and organ for church, volunteers with St. Philomena church landscape, and has participated in a Catholic Heart Work Cap mission trip. Grace is the daughter of Tikeyla Guhrer of Decatur. She is a student at Argenta-Oreana High School. The Gerber State Bank of Argenta is a contributing sponsor for Grace.