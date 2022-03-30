MONTICELLO – Goats will eat almost anything.
Poison ivy, thistle, and even garlic mustard can be digested by goats.
And because of that trait, they can come in handy for landscaping.
“Goats can go in and take care of a really vastly-wooded area,” said Sarah Gardner, who, with her husband, Mitch, own 14 goats on a farm near Monticello.
“We use them for targeted brush control,” Mitch said. “It’s called ‘targeted grazing.’”
The Gardners belong to a network of 53 affiliates across the country, Australia and Canada called ‘Goats On The Go.’
“In areas where there is lower brush and you want to clear a lot for trees, our goats go in and clear it out,” Sarah said. “They are not too keen on grass. They would much rather eat the tall stuff. They will eat anything under six feet high.”
Goats go where people can’t, eat what most animals won’t and leave behind nothing but fertilizer. Managed goats eat problem vegetation with little damage to desirable plants.
Mitch, who grew up in Farmer City, got his first goat in 1995.
“I remember that goat well because we named it after the Hale-Bopp Comet which came close to the earth in 1996,” he said. “After Sarah and I got married, we got some dairy goats and some show goats for the kids.”
Then, while listening to a podcast one day about goats, Mitch learned that goats could be used for targeted grazing.
“We have had goats for several years and we were just looking for a way to make them more profitable to us,” Mitch said.
Customers for targeted grazing include home owners, public parks and trail system operators, landfills, power transmission companies, golf courses, business parks, and even colleges and universities.
Native prairie plantings in the Midwest and plains states, for example, are often planted among impermeable areas to infiltrate runoff and hold the banks of detention ponds in place. In rural areas, these would be maintained with prescribed fire, but the nuisance of smoke and the danger of fire typically makes this impossible in more populated areas.
“We do everything from small back yards to large acreages, for private homeowners and public parks,” Mitch said.
When arriving on a property to be cleared, the Gardners install temporary electric fencing to enclose the parts of the property designated for grazing. The goats are transported to the property by trailer and the Gardners take care of everything else.
“We bring water for the goats if there is no water available,” Sarah said.
Because each site differs in vegetation density and complexity, it’s difficult to provide a hard and fast dollar figure. But the Gardners will visit the property to put together a formal “goat quote.”
The Gardners’ territory includes Piatt and Champaign counties, but are hoping to expand.
“We have 14 goats now, but 10 more are on the way,” Sarah said. “In fact, I have a goat right now getting ready to have babies.”
Goat personality
In addition to the value the targeted grazing provides, there is also an entertainment value, Sarah adds.
“They each have their own personality,” she said. “They like to get into trouble. They are critical thinkers. You can watch them get into a situation and then problem-solve to get out of it. Their problem-solving almost always leads them to food. We enjoy watching them interact with each other.
“The younger ones are more playful and they are the ones who get into shenanigans and it is fun to watch them look for ways to get higher on the trees and to see which branches they can pull down to get to the higher leaves. They may not work together, but when one finds a way to get a branch down, they all enjoy.”
The Gardners’ kids, eight-year-old Mason and six-year-old Marley, like to name the goats.
“There is Spike, Ruby, Fishhead, Freight Train, Daisy and Nibbler,” says Marley.
Goats can live to be 15 years old.
“That is if they are well taken care of and depending on the breed,” adds Sarah. “And even at 15, that is a senior citizen goat. They are useful up to about 12 years and then after that, they need special care.”
For more information, go to: https://www.goatsonthego.com/gardner.