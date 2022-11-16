Monticello Middle School students had a chance to see Goats on the Go in action on Nov. 7. The goats, owned by Mitch and Sarah Gardner near Monticello, are used for ‘targeted grazing,’ or targeted brush control. In areas where there is lower brush and it needs to be cleared out, the Gardners bring their goats in and they will eat anything under six feet high. Behind the school, is a piece of naturalized prairie, said middle school teacher Cindy Heiniger. “It was started more than a decade ago and is a natural schoolyard habitat recognized by the Illinois Dept. of Natural Resources and it is a Pollinator Pocket recognized by the UI Extension Office. The MMS Garden Club works to maintain the prairie habitat by thinning invasive species and adding more native flowering plants each year. It is our outdoor classroom, available to all classes for outdoor studies. The garden club was happy to have the goats come to help us on cutting back the prairie and to add natural fertilizer to the area so next spring is a good time of renewed growth,” she said.
