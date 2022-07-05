MONTICELLO – With no local races of consequence, voter turnout was still strong in Piatt County on Tuesday, with more than 27% casting votes.
Barring any independent candidates filing, there will be only one contested Piatt County board race on the ballot this November. All six board seats – two in each of the three districts – are up for election.
In District No. 1, incumbents Ray Spencer and Jerry Edwards on the Republican side and former board member Kathleen Piatt, a Democrat, will face off for the two open positions in that district.
On Tuesday, Spencer received 392 votes, Edwards received 679 votes and Piatt got 194 votes in the primary, allowing each to advance.
There will apparently be no opposition in the other two county board districts unless independents file after the primary. In District No. 2, incumbent Republicans Gail Jones and newcomer R. Michael Beam advanced. In District No. 3, incumbents Todd Henricks and Randy Shumard — also Republicans also moved on.
The three countywide elected officer openings also have just one candidate each, all incumbents. Those include Jennifer Harper for county clerk and recorder, Mark Vogelzang for sheriff, and Debbie Marshall for treasurer.
The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8.
In Piatt County, of the 12,034 registered voters, 3,347 votes were cast, for 27.81% turnout.
There were plenty of other races however.
Illinois governor
Darren Bailey, a Donald Trump-endorsed farmer and Illinois state senator from Xenia, has secured the Republican gubernatorial nomination. In Piatt County, he won 56% of the cotes.
He handily defeated five other candidates, including Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and venture-capitalist Jesse Sullivan after a vicious campaign cycle marked by millions of dollars in negative ads.
The Associated Press called the race for Bailey less than an hour and a half after polls closed.
Illinois 15th Congressional District
The battle between two Republican congressional incumbents was projected to be tight Tuesday.
But the race was soon called for Trump-endorsed Mary Miller, who beat Rodney Davis of Taylorville, who represented the old 13th District for the previous five terms.
Davis conceded the race around 9:20 p.m., congratulating Miller — and Trump — on a “hard-fought campaign” and vowing to support Illinois Republicans in November.
“I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013,” Davis said in a statement. “Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.”
Miller won 80 percent of the vote in Adams County, where she held a rally with the former president on Saturday.
Davis won Piatt County, with 53% of the vote.
Other races
Alexi Giannoulias won the Democratic nomination for Illinois secretary of state, beating out Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, who was endorsed by outgoing incumbent Jesse White.
Giannoulias will go up against Republican nominee Dan Brady, who handily beat opponent John Milhiser, a former U.S. attorney.