MONTICELLO — The Greenhouse Café at Allerton Park & Retreat Center has expanded its operating hours and menu for the 2023 operating season, which began on April 1 at the Monticello-area park.
One change made year is that the doors will now open earlier on weekends.
“This year we extended our start on Saturday and Sunday to 8:30 a.m. This was done to accommodate hotel guests and early park attendees to get something to eat and drink before and after they explore the grounds,” said Leah Bodine, the owner of Blue Dragonfly Catering, which operates the café.
The changes did not stop there. Added to this year’s menu are wraps, Southwest and Caesar salads, and a ‘Fig and Pig’ panini — pimento cheese, bacon, ham and fig jam on sourdough bread.
For those who like to mix their coffee and ice cream, semi-freddo is also being offered for the first time.
The café seats 25 indoors, and also has an outdoor patio with shaded tables available.
Bodine said she is also excited about the opportunity to serve those who take advantage of the newly opened McCraw Family Visitor Center, located adjacent to the café.
“The partnership with Allerton has been a great experience. We are so glad to be a part of this amazing property,” said Bodine, in her third year as operator of the Allerton café.
Greenhouse Cafe operating hours from April 1 through April 30 (off-peak season) are:
— Monday: Closed
— Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
— Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Saturday and Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Hours expand on May 1: Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10-4; Friday, 9:30-5 and Saturday-Sunday, 8:30-5. A menu is available on the park website.
Funding for the renovation of the Greenhouse Café — which opened in 2018 — was made possible through an estate gift from George M. Unger, and donations from the Friends of Allerton.
Allerton Park & Retreat Center is open from 8 a.m. to sunset daily except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.