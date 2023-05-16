MONTICELLO – Danielle Stukin had a huge smile on her face Saturday, May 6.
It was a day she had looked forward to for a long time.
“I’m overwhelmed,” she said at the official groundbreaking ceremony for her future Habitat for Humanity home at 822 N. Walnut in Monticello. “I am overwhelmed by the support here today. I look forward to a new future – a hand up instead of a handout. I have had a lot of struggles in my life and this is definitely a blessing.”
The home is the 16th house in Piatt County. About 50 people attended the ceremony on Saturday.
“It is wonderful to see all of the support for Danielle here,” said Annette Huisinga, President of Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County.
The Stukins family also includes her sons Ashton, Caden, and Conner.
“Our goal is to try and find a family that we can recommend to the board,” said Dale Lattz, who is in charge of the selection committee. “We started the process last August and we had eight families interested.”
The committee narrowed the families down to three and conducted home visits and interviews. The criteria for selection includes living in Piatt County, a willingness to volunteer on building the home (minimum requirement of 250 hours per adult), the ability to pay since there is a mortgage that goes with the house – the labor is donated, but the materials are not.
“I’m very thankful and didn’t think it would be possible,” Stukins said.
Piatt County
Habitat for Humanity in Piatt County got its start in 1995 as a result of a mission trip to Chili, which assisted in the construction of a high school for residents in the northern portion of the country.
In 1996 a steering committee was formed in Piatt County, which eventually joined as a Champaign County affiliate.
Piatt County built its first home in 1999, and separated from Champaign County four years later.
–A total of 14 homes have been built
–Funds raised from the payment of loans are used to finance future builds, which are typically one per year
–Of the original group of founders, several are still active, including Jim Ayers, Dean Dillon, Fred Finn, Ed Jester and Larry McClure
–Nationally, one of the most well-known Habitat volunteers is former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who still helps build homes
–While mortgages are interest free, families must agree to pay $500 as a down payment and provide 250 hours per adult as sweat equity in the home build
–Homes have been constructed in Monticello, Bement, Cerro Gordo, DeLand, Atwood and Hammond
–Efforts also included four homes being built in one Monticello neighborhood during an effort called the Walnut Street Rejuvenation Project.