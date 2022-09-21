MONTICELLO - Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County is going to build a home in Monticello, Bement, Cisco or Deland and you may qualify to become the proud new homeowner. To learn about this opportunity, please contact one of the individuals listed below.
There will be an informational meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Livingston Center, 224 East Livingston, Monticello and Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Bement Village Hall at 148 W. Bodman St., Bement.
Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County will look at four areas of selection criteria when reviewing potential applicants.
1) Your family’s actual housing need based on the suitability of your current shelter.
2) Your current income and ability to pay for a Habitat home.
3) Your willingness to participate as a “Partner” with Habitat.
4) You must be a resident of Piatt County, Illinois at the time of application.
Contact one of the individuals below to further explain these criteria.
In order to determine your possible eligibility for a Habitat home and to begin the application process, it would be helpful to put together the following information :
• Information on total monthly income from all sources;
• Information on all debts such as loans, credit card balances, etc.;
• Information on monthly expenses such as rent, utilities, etc.
All personal & financial information is kept strictly confidential.
If you have any additional questions, please contact: Dale Lattz at (217) 687-4012, Martin Meyer at (217) 649-6322, Robin Lampert at (217) 778-3366 or Alora Murphy at (217) 840-2961.