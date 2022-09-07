PIATT COUNTY - Habitat for Humanity of Piatt County is planning on building a new home in either Monticello, Bement, Cisco or Deland in 2023. The location of the home will depend on the wishes of the family selected.
The organization is starting the family selection process.
The criteria in selecting a family for the home build include the need for adequate housing based on the suitability of your current housing, current income and ability to pay for a Habitat house, willingness to participate as a ‘partner’ with Habitat and you currently live in Piatt County or reside within a Piatt County school district at the time of application.
Habitat for Humanity is an international, non-profit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry with a goal to provide affordable, suitable housing for families whose income would not make them eligible for a more conventional bank loan. By relying on volunteer labor, donations of some materials and appliances, with no interest, no profit and a variable year mortgage, an affordable home can be built.
If you are interested to learn more about the selection process, please contact Dale Lattz at (217)687-4012, Martin Meyer at (217)649-6322, Robin Lampert at (217)778-3366 or Alora Murphy at (217)840-2961. Please give them a call by September 9 if possible.