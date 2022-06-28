MONTICELLO – Being a city council member has been a “learning experience,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Pamela Harlan who is leaving her seat next month.
“I have enjoyed every minute of being involved in the City of Monticello government,” Harlan said.
Harlan was appointed by Mayor Chris Corrie as Monticello’s City Clerk on May 14, 2012.
“That was a fun and a large learning experience,” she said.
It was the first public office held by Harlan who moved to Monticello in 2001.
“Sitting by Mayor Corrie, and then Mayor Larry Stoner to take minutes and report for the record what was done at the meetings was a huge eye-opener for me,” she said.
In February 2019, Stoner, who was then mayor, appointed her to the vacant Ward 3 city council seat after Cochran Keating moved out of the ward.
“I finished the appointed term and then ran for a term and was elected,” she said.
Harlan credits her time as city clerk for learning about the inner workings of the city.
“I finally got to the place that I wanted to speak out a little and could not do that in the clerk position,” she said. “I had let Mayor Stoner know I was going to run for a term when election time came. I got the opportunity to be appointed to Ward 3 when one of the council members (Keating) moved out of their ward.”
She said the experience of being on the council has been good.
“I have been overjoyed to learn and be involved in decisions made for the City of Monticello,” she adds. “I had no idea when I first became involved of how much is done behind the scenes. Learning about city government has brought me ownership in our city. It has made me proud of our city.”
Harlan said the city is in good hands.
“We are so lucky to have the city staff that we do,” she said. “They are smart, hard-working, special people.”
Harlan and her husband are moving to Mahomet, where she works.
“We are downsizing to a small apartment,” she adds. “This is a trial run to see if we can live in a smaller space. It’s going to be interesting. We picked Mahomet because that is where I work and that way only one of us will be commuting to work.”
Harlan’s last day as city council member will be July 11.
Stoner is seeing applicants to fill Harlan’s seat. The term expires in April 2023.