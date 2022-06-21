MONTICELLO – Ward 3 Alderwoman Pamela Harlan is stepping down from the council, effective July 11.
Harlan forwarded a letter to Mayor Larry Stoner which he read at the June 13 city council meeting.
“I am writing to tell you that as of July 11, 2022, I am resigning as Alderperson of Ward 3 in the City of Monticello, Illinois,” she wrote. “My husband and I have decided to move to a different community. It has been one of my greatest joys to be a part of this city council. I will miss it greatly. I thank you for this opportunity and I hold it in the highest regards. Sincerely, Pam Harlan.”
Stoner said he was sorry to see Harlan leave.
“You have been an interesting person and have added a lot to this council and I appreciate it,” he said.
Harlan was appointed as Monticello’s City Clerk on May 14, 2012. It was the first public office held by Harlan who moved to Monticello in 2001.
In February 2019, Stoner appointed her to the vacant Ward 3 city council seat after Cochran Keating moved out of the ward.
Harlan had already filed papers to run for that seat and was the only one do so.
The Olney native is the wife of an Army man and lived in several different places before settling in Monticello.
The term for the seat expires in April 2023.
Stoner is seeking applicants to fill the vacancy. Applicants must live in Ward 3 for a minimum of one year, not have any outstanding payments due to the federal, state or local governments and must be at least 18 years of age.
The City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, unless posted otherwise. Occasional extra meetings or study sessions may also be scheduled. The position requires the individual to be accessible to the public for input and feedback.