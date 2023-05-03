MONTICELLO – The first “Healthy Hounds Party” will be Saturday, May 13 stating at 1 p.m. outside and behind the Kirby Hospital Old Physical Therapy Room in Monticello.
All dogs must be on a leash and social with people and other dogs. Please bring doggie bags and always clean up after your dog. This will be an afternoon of fun, speakers, contests, prizes and door prizes.
The itinerary will be:
1 p.m. - Introduction
1:15 p.m. - Alex Blaylock - Feeding the right food
1:30 p.m. - Best Costume
1:45 p.m. - Dr. Ginger Watts - ASPCA Poison Control
2 p.m. - Best Trick
2:15 p.m. - Animal Hospital of Monticello - Importance of vaccinations
2:30 p.m. - Pet/Owner Look alike contest
2:45 p.m. - Jamie & John Hannah - Mircochipping your pets.
3 p.m. - Vendor Visits
4 p.m. - Closing ceremonies.
There will be a photographer on sight for your photos and two door prize drawings for a Shed Control Treatment from Willow Branch Barkery & Grooming and a three-night stay at Willow Branch Kennel.
A donation for Kirby Hospital Auxiliary will be taken at the entrance door.