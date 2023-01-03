MONTICELLO – The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals will make a decision Jan. 24 on a recommendation to the Piatt County Board on a proposed special use permit for a 300 MW wind farm in the northern portion of Piatt County.
The ZBA hosted 14 nights of testimony in November and December, hearing from expert witnesses and local residents concerning the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm to be built by Apex Energy. The special use permit asked for up to 60 wind turbines, but Apex officials say only 50 will be built.
Closing arguments concluded the hearings on Dec. 21, which included an appeal from Apex to pass a positive recommendation along to the county board.
Standards to meet
The Piatt County Zoning Ordinance states that “before recommending the issuance of a special use permit, the following requirements are met.”
1. The establishment, maintenance or operation of the special use will not be detrimental to or endanger the public health, safety, morals, comfort or general welfare.
2. The special use will not be injurious to the use and enjoyment of other property in the immediate vicinity for the purposes already permitted nor substantially diminish and impair property values within the neighborhood.
3. The establishment of the special use will not impede the normal and orderly development and improvement of surrounding property for uses permitted in the district.
4. Adequate utilities, access roads, drainage, and/or other necessary facilities will be provided.
5. Adequate measures will be taken to provide ingress and egress so designed as to minimize traffic congestion in the public streets.
6. The establishment, maintenance and operation of the special use will be in conformance with the preamble to the regulations of the district in which the special use is proposed to be located.
7. The special use shall in all other respects conform to the applicable regulations of the district in which it is located, and the Board shall find that there is a public necessity for the special use.
The county board can accept or decline the recommendation.
Apex closing
Apex attorney Mark Gershon contracted the flu the week before final arguments began, so co-counsel Ben Jacobi presented the closing arguments for Apex.
“The county has already authorized wind farms allowing to be permitted with a special use permit so let’s make sure we do it right,” Jacobi said. “Your obligation is to determine that the project meets all of the specifications as required.”
Jacobi said that the Wind Energy Conversion Systems (WECS) ordinance the county adopted is an important piece of legislation.
“It is to ensure that any development and production of wind-generated energy in Piatt County is safe and effective and to facilitate economic opportunities for local residents,” he said. “The project meets all specifications of the WECS ordinance including setbacks, sound compliance, and safety codes.”
Standards met
Jacobi said the project meets the standards of the WECS ordinance, which was confirmed by Patrick Engineering out of Springfield, a firm hired by the county to study the permit application.
Jacobi hit on the economic impact the wind farm would provide for the county.
“We know that there will be a lot of jobs with short-term construction, long-term jobs, a lot of money going to school districts and $13 million in property taxes going to Piatt County itself,” he said. “Plus $9.9 million going to the other taxing bodies.”
Jacobi said installing the wind farm would stop the encroachment of other development of other projects, adding that when a wind farm is built, other “intrusive development” won’t be able to come in.
“It preserves the agriculture and the land can be farmed for another two generations,” he said.
Jacobi said a wind farm will not affect property values and once icing or thawing occurs, the turbines will be shut down to eliminate any possibility of ice falling from the blades.
Commitment to operate.
Jacobi said that Apex intends to keep and operate the project.
“There have been questions about Apex’ commitment to operate,” he said. “The truth of the matter is that Apex is committed to the project as owner and operator. An investment firm, Ares, has provided Apex with the capital and the resources to own and operate the project. That is the business model we operate with now.”
He reminded the ZBA that Apex has been working in the community for years on the project.
“We are all very excited to begin this project,” he said. “We hope and we ask that the ZBA recommend this project to the county board.”
Opponents counter
Phil Luetkehans, an attorney representing several opponents of the project, made the closing arguments on their behalf.
“The burden of proof is on the applicant,” he said. “They need to prove that they meet the special use standards. They need to prove that they meet the WECS standards. They have not.”
Luetkehans countered Jacobi’s argument about Patrick Engineering’s assessment that the project meets the standards of the special use permit.
“What Patrick Engineering told you was that they didn’t do a deep dive here and that the standards ‘appear to be met,’” Luetkehans said. “Mr. Jacobi would like for that to control your decision. That doesn’t control your decision. This is your decision on a recommendation to the county board.”
Luetkehans said that the expert witnesses misled the board by saying that there were no properties in the project above 46 dba (decibels), which is the noise standard set by the Illinois Pollution Control Board.
“We know that’s wrong and it wasn’t disputed,” he said, pointing out that his expert witness, audiologist Dr. Jerry Punch, testified that there were at least three properties with levels above 46 dba.
Luetkehans said that 46 dba is equal to someone talking in a normal level, and falls under “high annoyance.”
“If I am talking to someone at 2 a.m., that is surely going to affect their sleep,” he said. “That affects our health and that affects everything we do. It affects our stress, it affects our learning, it affects our children going to school the next day.”
Luetkehans also argued that property values would be affected and non-participating property owners would have to deal with up to 30 hours of shadow flicker per year.
Also, he pointed out that Apex does not yet have signed agreements with the county or road commissioners on road usage deals.
“They have failed to meet their burden of proof,” he said. “And this project goes against your own comprehensive plan.”